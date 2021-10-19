Registration was successful!
Whistleblower Daniel Hale is Being Treated Like a Terrorist
Whistleblower Daniel Hale is Being Treated Like a Terrorist
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Southwest Airlines workers protesting
Whistleblower Daniel Hale is Being Treated Like a Terrorist
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Southwest Airlines workers protesting against the COVID19 vaccine mandate outside the headquarters, and Russia suspending direct diplomatic ties with NATO.
GUESTKevin Gosztola - Managing Editor of Shadowproof.com | Whistleblower Daniel Hale, Whistleblowers, and The Deep StateTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Colin Powell Dying, The Big Lie of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq, and The Danger of Vaccine MandatesIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kevin Gosztola about the injustice against Daniel Hale, illegal drone strikes, and diversity quotas in prison. Kevin talked about the Daniel Hale story and how his mental health is in extreme danger in prison. Kevin spoke on the last-minute decision to send Daniel Hale to a Maximum Prison in Illinois and Daniel Hale was placed in a CMU (communications management unit) in Marion, Illinois.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the death of Colin Powell, vaccine mandates, and Dick Cheyney. Ted discussed the yellowcake uranium story that led to the invasion of Iraq. Ted spoke about his stance on vaccine mandates and the dangers of mandating entire populations to be vaccinated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
the backstory, аудио, radio

Whistleblower Daniel Hale is Being Treated Like a Terrorist

08:24 GMT 19.10.2021
Whistleblower Daniel Hale is Being Treated Like a Terrorist
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Southwest Airlines workers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside the headquarters, and Russia suspending direct diplomatic ties with NATO.
GUEST
Kevin Gosztola - Managing Editor of Shadowproof.com | Whistleblower Daniel Hale, Whistleblowers, and The Deep State
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Colin Powell Dying, The Big Lie of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq, and The Danger of Vaccine Mandates
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kevin Gosztola about the injustice against Daniel Hale, illegal drone strikes, and diversity quotas in prison. Kevin talked about the Daniel Hale story and how his mental health is in extreme danger in prison. Kevin spoke on the last-minute decision to send Daniel Hale to a Maximum Prison in Illinois and Daniel Hale was placed in a CMU (communications management unit) in Marion, Illinois.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the death of Colin Powell, vaccine mandates, and Dick Cheyney. Ted discussed the yellowcake uranium story that led to the invasion of Iraq. Ted spoke about his stance on vaccine mandates and the dangers of mandating entire populations to be vaccinated.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
