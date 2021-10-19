Registration was successful!
US Sec. of State Colin Powell Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications
US Sec. of State Colin Powell Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about an aggressive Op-ed by Bernie Sanders and the Democrats to Joe Manchin...
2021-10-19T08:30+0000
2021-10-19T08:30+0000
joe biden
haiti
colin powell
bernie sanders
radio
us
moscow
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
democrats
nato
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about an aggressive Op-ed by Bernie Sanders and the Democrats to Joe Manchin, Russia cutting ties with NATO, the kidnapping of 17 Americans in Haiti by local gangs, and the passing away of the Colin Powell due to Covid-19 complications.
Guests:Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Bernie and Manchin Open HostilitiesMark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Russia Suspends Ties with NATO &amp; Russia Prevents US Warship from Entering Their WatersJemima Pierre - Haiti-Americas coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace | The Kidnappings in Haiti at a Terrifying RateManila Chan - News anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program In Question | Biden's Shouts 'There Are Fewer Democracies', What's with This FramingIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the Op-ed piece Bernie Sanders created and published in West Virginia, slamming Joe Manchin for dragging his heels on the infrastructure bill.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on Moscow’s announcement that they will be suspending their ties with NATO and shutting down the NATO information bureau in Moscow. This comes after Russian diplomats were suspended from the bloc for undisclosed espionage. Jemima Pierre also came onto the show to discuss the 17 Americans kidnapped in Haiti and the gang violence in the country.In the third hour, Manila Chan joined the conversation to talk about the life and passing of Colin Powell from Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated. Manila also talked about bold moves by Bernie Sanders and the Democratic party to try and coax Joe Manchin into signing off on the infrastructure bill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
fault lines

US Sec. of State Colin Powell Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications

08:30 GMT 19.10.2021
US Sec. Of State Colin Powell Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about an aggressive Op-ed by Bernie Sanders and the Democrats to Joe Manchin, Russia cutting ties with NATO, the kidnapping of 17 Americans in Haiti by local gangs, and the passing away of the Colin Powell due to Covid-19 complications.
Guests:
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Bernie and Manchin Open Hostilities
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Russia Suspends Ties with NATO & Russia Prevents US Warship from Entering Their Waters
Jemima Pierre - Haiti-Americas coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace | The Kidnappings in Haiti at a Terrifying Rate
Manila Chan - News anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program In Question | Biden's Shouts 'There Are Fewer Democracies', What's with This Framing
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the Op-ed piece Bernie Sanders created and published in West Virginia, slamming Joe Manchin for dragging his heels on the infrastructure bill.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on Moscow’s announcement that they will be suspending their ties with NATO and shutting down the NATO information bureau in Moscow. This comes after Russian diplomats were suspended from the bloc for undisclosed espionage. Jemima Pierre also came onto the show to discuss the 17 Americans kidnapped in Haiti and the gang violence in the country.
In the third hour, Manila Chan joined the conversation to talk about the life and passing of Colin Powell from Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated. Manila also talked about bold moves by Bernie Sanders and the Democratic party to try and coax Joe Manchin into signing off on the infrastructure bill.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
