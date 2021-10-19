https://sputniknews.com/20211019/powell-embraced-his-caribbean-roots-throughout-career-kept-rum-in-cabinet-jamaican-envoy-says-1090023943.html

Powell Embraced His Caribbean Roots Throughout Career, Kept Rum in Cabinet, Jamaican Envoy Says

Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 from complications of COVID-19. He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines.Powell, during his time as the head of the US armed forces, led the American military to its overwhelming victory in the 1991 first Gulf war against Iraq.Ward said Powell, through the conversations he shared with the Jamaican ambassador, recognized the significance his career as a Black man in US government had on society.Ward remembered the shockwaves Powell sent across America when he supported then-Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, who would go on to be the first Black president of the United States.Moreover, Ward said Powell's wife feared her husband would be killed if had decided to run for president as a Republican candidate in the 1990s.Aside from personal matters, Ward highlighted two crucial moments in Powell's career: the Aristide situation and his presentation before the UN Security Council about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.Ward said Powell, during his time as the top US diplomat, gets no credit for how he handled the removal of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in the middle of the night during a coup d'etat in 2004 . Powell said the plan may have saved Aristide's life.In regards to Iraq, Ward highlighted the conflicting duty Powell had to undertake at the UN Security Council when he presented the United States' plans for invading Iraq because of alleged weapons of mass destruction.Powell, Ward concluded, was an icon in American history, a great American, and a great man.

vot tak More hagiography from the neocons at sputnik. I recomend this article at RT instead: "While Bush & Biden praise the late Colin Powell, ‘war criminal’ trends on Twitter".

