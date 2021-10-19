https://sputniknews.com/20211019/mi5-may-get-more-control-over-uks-anti-terror-programme-in-wake-of-mp-amess-killing-1090026834.html

MI5 May Get More Control Over UK's Anti-Terror Programme in Wake of MP Amess' Killing

MI5 May Get More Control Over UK's Anti-Terror Programme in Wake of MP Amess' Killing

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was meeting with constituents in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October when he was stabbed multiple times, later leading... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T06:18+0000

2021-10-19T06:18+0000

2021-10-19T06:18+0000

mi5

law

strategy

government

uk

sir david amess

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090026765_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ac1e389cb681e1583fdef043ef0775a5.jpg

The Times has cited unnamed sources as saying that the UK government is overhauling its strategy for the government's counter-terrorism programme, Prevent, in the wake of the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.A few years ago, Ali Harbi Ali, Amess' suspected killer, was reportedly referred to Prevent, but his behaviour was not believed to be extreme enough to alert MI5, Britain's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency.The insiders claimed that in line with the overview, MI5 should be given a greater say on whether people at risk of radicalisation are placed in the Prevent programme.The role of teachers, National Health Service (NHS) workers, and religious leaders "should be limited in deciding when an individual should be pursued", the sources added, referring to the government's new strategy.Tory MP Wants Online Harms Bill to Be Changed in Honour of David Amess The insiders' claims come as Mark Francois, a fellow British MP, has called for the current Online Harms Bill to be changed to "David's Law" in memory of the slain lawmaker.The call came as parliamentarians from all parties gathered in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to observe a minute of silence for Amess, who was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea last week.Paying tribute to Sir David, Francois dubbed the 69-year-old one of his closest friends and his political mentor, pledging that he would spend his time in parliament to overhaul the regulations related to social media.Francois urged his fellow legislators to help the government "drain the Twitter swamp" by denying the trolls anonymity "to ensure" that his friend "did not die in vain".He stressed that if social media companies "don't want" to help UK lawmakers to cope with the task, "then let's compel them to do it by law because they've had more than enough chances to do it voluntarily".The MP insisted that British lawmakers should "collectively […] pick up the baton, regardless of our party and take the forthcoming online harms bill and toughen it up markedly"."In the last few years David had become increasingly concerned about what he called the toxic environment in which MPs, particularly female MPs, were having to operate in. He was appalled by what he called the vile misogynistic abuse which female MPs had to endure online and he told me very recently that he wanted something done about it", Francois added.Francois spoke as the government plans to pass an online safety bill to slap new obligations on social media companies to regulate illegal and harmful material. Compliance with the law will be monitored by the Office of Communications (Ofcom), and the bill is expected to be okayed after pre-legislative scrutiny scheduled for early December.The MP's remarks came after reports in the British media that 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, the suspect behind Amess' murder, was plotting to kill any UK politician, including Labour and Tory MPs, and that the 69-year-old lawmaker was stabbed to death "at random".The Southend West MP was meeting constituents at his weekly "surgery" in Leigh-on-Sea last Friday, when Ali, a British national of Somali heritage, reportedly walked in and stabbed Amess at least 17 times. Paramedics battled for more than an hour to save the 69-year-old father of five, but to no avail.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/private-security-for-mps-mulled-by-westminster-as-pm-paid-tribute-to-murdered-sir-david-amess-1090012302.html

TruePatriot Aha! Sometimes it is most illuminating to ask Cui Bono? In this case it is the clowns of MI5. Perhaps this wayward Somali was duped/payrolled by them so they could have this advantage. I wouldn't be surprised a whit. 1

SandraJKuehn SandraJKuehn cI quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do........www.flyerbank4.com

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

mi5, law, strategy, government, uk, sir david amess