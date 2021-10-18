Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/private-security-for-mps-mulled-by-westminster-as-pm-paid-tribute-to-murdered-sir-david-amess-1090012302.html
Private Security for MPs Mulled by Westminster, as PM Paid Tribute to Murdered Sir David Amess
Private Security for MPs Mulled by Westminster, as PM Paid Tribute to Murdered Sir David Amess
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess, who died after being stabbed to death last week. 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T15:05+0000
2021-10-18T15:27+0000
sir david amess
murder
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090013134_0:217:2580:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee104df509c1b253818a229266933d5.jpg
Johnson told the House of Commons on Monday that "David was the nicest, kindest and gentlest of individuals to grace these benches".The PM also announced that Southend, where Sir David served as an MP, will be given city status, adding that the Queen has approved the move already.Sir David was meeting with his constituents in Leigh-on-Se on 15 October when he was stabbed multiple times, leading to his death at the scene.The politician’s murder has raised questions of the parliamentarians’ personal security as they conduct public work and meet their constituents in person.Although reservations over the necessity for private security for the MPs still remain, UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has suggested that it could be a “likely” option in some cases.Life-threatening encounters between UK politicians and member of the public have taken place in the past.In the case of the Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, it led to her murder by shooting and stabbing during a constituency surgery in 2016.An attempted murder by stabbing of East Ham MP Stephen Timms in 2010 saw Roshonara Choudhry, a 21-year-old British former student and an Islamist extremist jailed for life.Asked if he thought it was the right time to consider some form of MP protection during surgeries, such as a police escort, Stephen Timms said: Following Sir David's stabbing, a British citizen of Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been held under the Terrorism Act. The leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, told the Parliament on Monday that "we must not lose sight of the fact that David's killing was 'an act of terror in our country'".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgenia Filimianova
Evgenia Filimianova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090013134_206:0:2499:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_2ad885c17f82dbee6aeec81a47c4778d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sir david amess, murder, uk

Private Security for MPs Mulled by Westminster, as PM Paid Tribute to Murdered Sir David Amess

15:05 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 15:27 GMT 18.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer, second from right, carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer, second from right, carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
Evgenia Filimianova
All materialsWrite to the author
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess, who died after being stabbed to death last week.
Johnson told the House of Commons on Monday that "David was the nicest, kindest and gentlest of individuals to grace these benches".
The PM also announced that Southend, where Sir David served as an MP, will be given city status, adding that the Queen has approved the move already.
Sir David was meeting with his constituents in Leigh-on-Se on 15 October when he was stabbed multiple times, leading to his death at the scene.
The politician’s murder has raised questions of the parliamentarians’ personal security as they conduct public work and meet their constituents in person.
Although reservations over the necessity for private security for the MPs still remain, UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has suggested that it could be a “likely” option in some cases.

“It depends on the individual. I think we’re more likely to look at things like private security guards, there’s already I believe money available for that. I probably wouldn’t choose to have them outside a surgery that I have. I think I would worry about the chilling effect, I’m not sure it’s necessary to have that”, Raab said in an interview on Monday.

Life-threatening encounters between UK politicians and member of the public have taken place in the past.
In the case of the Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, it led to her murder by shooting and stabbing during a constituency surgery in 2016.
An attempted murder by stabbing of East Ham MP Stephen Timms in 2010 saw Roshonara Choudhry, a 21-year-old British former student and an Islamist extremist jailed for life.
Asked if he thought it was the right time to consider some form of MP protection during surgeries, such as a police escort, Stephen Timms said:

"The police were very helpful to me in 2010, attending my surgeries for several weeks after the attack, but – given their reduced current numbers – they have more important things to do than to attend every week".

Following Sir David's stabbing, a British citizen of Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been held under the Terrorism Act.
The leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, told the Parliament on Monday that "we must not lose sight of the fact that David's killing was 'an act of terror in our country'".

"A cowardly attack on a public servant doing his job is an attack on our country and our way of life", Starmer told the House of Commons.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:19 GMTAllies of Former French President Sarkozy Stand Trial for Alleged Polling Fraud
15:17 GMTUK Ex-Minister Says EU Trying to Break Up UK as ‘Price of Brexit’
15:13 GMTJanuary 6 Could Be Washington's Part of FBI’s Multi-State Operation Cold Snap, Argues US Observer
15:05 GMTPrivate Security for MPs Mulled by Westminster, as PM Paid Tribute to Murdered Sir David Amess
14:12 GMT‘We’re Scared’: Migrants Leave Jammu & Kashmir as Militants Target Civilians, Death Toll Rises to 11
14:11 GMTIndia: Mother Donates Part of a Bone to Help Her Osteomyelitis-Infected Daughter Walk Again
14:01 GMTSuper-Efficient? Facebook's AI Technology to Scrap Hate Speech Doesn't Work, Report Says
13:55 GMTSon Of Jamaican Immigrants, Colin Powell Would Go On To Make Bogus Case For US War In Iraq Over WMDs
13:51 GMTEx-Spy Steele Still Believes Trump Colluded With Russia, Even After US Discredited His Dossier
13:49 GMTRaab Slams Hate Speech Against Members of Parliament After Lawmaker Stabbed to Death
13:38 GMTCheers for The Treasury: UK Chancellor Sunak Plans to Scrap Taxes on UK Sparkling Wines and Beer
13:36 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson and MPs Pay Tribute to Sir David Amess
13:34 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Zhang Testifies Before House of Commons
13:12 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli for His 'Meaningful Diwali' Campaign
13:12 GMT'Blatant Extortionism': India's Opposition Parties Slam BJP Gov't Over High Fuel Prices
12:26 GMTUS Reportedly Wants UK to Do More to Repair Relations With France Amid AUKUS Deal Spat
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Its Permanent Rep to NATO, Alliance's Information Office in Moscow