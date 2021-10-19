Registration was successful!
Suspect in Sir David Amess' Murder Purportedly Spotted by CCTV in London Hours Before Attack
assassination, murder, uk

Suspect in Sir David Amess' Murder Purportedly Spotted by CCTV in London Hours Before Attack

05:55 GMT 19.10.2021
Police cordon off the church where Sir David Amess was murdered
Police cordon off the church where Sir David Amess was murdered - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / TONY O'BRIEN
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A 25-year-old British man of Somali heritage was arrested at the site of the murder, which suggests that he made no attempt to escape. London's Metropolitan Police Service considers the incident to be a terror attack.
Ali Harbi Ali, arrested on suspicion of assassinating Tory MP Sir David Amess, was allegedly spotted in London, just hours before the fatal stabbing attack, Sky News has reported.
The broadcaster published CCTV footage depicting a man, believed to be Ali, walking slowly towards the Gospel Oak train station on Friday morning. The video was filmed from outside a convenience store on Highgate Road at 8:44 a.m. local time (7:44 a.m. GMT).
At the moment, investigators are trying to track Ali's movements before the assault, looking into whether the suspect boarded a train at the Gospel Oak station to travel to Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Amess was killed.
The 69-year old lawmaker was stabbed to death as he was meeting with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church. The suspect, Ali Harbi Ali, was identified as the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, PR chief of Somalia's ex-Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire. He was earlier referred to the government's Prevent programme for monitoring the "radicalisation" of youth but was reportedly never under investigation by police or MI5.
Investigators believe he acted alone, but additional details are still being sought.
So China is Villified for State Sponsored Surveillance for preventing Terrorism, but British State Sponsored Surveillance is always Congratulated, even when there is no Terrorism??? Go figure, it makes no sense just like Prince Andrew, Jimmy Saville, Lord Mt Batten, all the Queens favourites, just Google it!!!
Rus Hammer Head
19 October, 09:40 GMT
