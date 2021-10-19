German OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOVRussian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021.
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s permanent representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has rejected all accusations of Russia in its note related to the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
"Germany strongly rejects the completely unfounded allegations made by the Russian Federation. It also strongly rejects the attempts to discredit other States parties as well as to question the impartiality and professionalism of the Technical Secretariat", Germany's mission said in a statement.
The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organisation.
Moscow said that Berlin hindered the official probe regarding the Navalny case, as Germany refused to cooperate with Russian investigators.
In August 2020, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Based on the results of the tests, the Omsk doctors concluded that Navalny had a metabolic disorder, while no poison substances were found in his blood and urine.
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankRussian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev/
Several days later, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German authorities claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in his system. A number of countries and media outlets speculated that there was evidence of foul play by Moscow. Russia has since denied any involvement in the case, and called Berlin's statements a provocation.