Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/german-opcw-mission-rejects-russias-accusations-on-navalny-case-1090038322.html
German OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
German OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s permanent representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has rejected all accusations of Russia... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T12:48+0000
2021-10-19T12:48+0000
alexei navalny
europe
russia
germany
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082225161_0:147:3121:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_c7ba58c73b6d79b91668242db39eef17.jpg
The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organisation.Moscow said that Berlin hindered the official probe regarding the Navalny case, as Germany refused to cooperate with Russian investigators.In August 2020, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Based on the results of the tests, the Omsk doctors concluded that Navalny had a metabolic disorder, while no poison substances were found in his blood and urine.Several days later, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German authorities claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in his system. A number of countries and media outlets speculated that there was evidence of foul play by Moscow. Russia has since denied any involvement in the case, and called Berlin's statements a provocation.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082225161_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca4819eaee1c2f1feee2493ab9cfa082.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexei navalny, europe, russia, germany, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

German OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case

12:48 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOVRussian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s permanent representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has rejected all accusations of Russia in its note related to the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Germany strongly rejects the completely unfounded allegations made by the Russian Federation. It also strongly rejects the attempts to discredit other States parties as well as to question the impartiality and professionalism of the Technical Secretariat", Germany's mission said in a statement.

The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organisation.
Moscow said that Berlin hindered the official probe regarding the Navalny case, as Germany refused to cooperate with Russian investigators.
In August 2020, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Based on the results of the tests, the Omsk doctors concluded that Navalny had a metabolic disorder, while no poison substances were found in his blood and urine.
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankRussian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny transported from the Omsk hospital
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
Several days later, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German authorities claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in his system. A number of countries and media outlets speculated that there was evidence of foul play by Moscow. Russia has since denied any involvement in the case, and called Berlin's statements a provocation.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:10 GMTUK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes
12:52 GMTPoland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus
12:48 GMTGerman OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case
12:33 GMTPakistan Claims to Have Prevented 'Indian Submarine' From Violating Its Maritime Borders
12:13 GMTBrazilian Navy Vessel Stuck After Colliding With Pedestrian Bridge – Video
12:12 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Confirms Summoning Ten Western Ambassadors
12:07 GMTIDF Restricts Access to Areas Bordering Gaza Strip
11:52 GMTTokyo 'Closely Watching' Naval Activities Near Japan in Wake of Russia-China Joint Drills
11:52 GMTReddit Users Ignited as 'Tiny Dinosaur Roaming Across Chilean Salt Plain' Spotted on Google Maps
11:48 GMTUK Civil Aviation Authority Allows Heathrow Airport to Increase Passenger Charges
11:36 GMTImperial Stooge Colin Powell Lauded as Trailblazer
11:34 GMTPoland Eliminates Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, Accepting EU Request
11:08 GMTPentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
11:05 GMTMuslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir
10:54 GMTCalls for Probe Into Maxine Waters Over Report She Paid $80,000 in Campaign Cash to Her Daughter
10:54 GMTSergei Lavrov: NATO 'Buried' Idea of Consultations With Russia
10:41 GMTAfghan Resistance Calls for Probe Into Ex-US Envoy Khalilzad's Taliban Ties
10:28 GMTChina's PLA Ramps Up Scale, Military Drills Duration Near Arunachal Pradesh, Indian General Warns
10:16 GMTScientists Have Come Up With a Way to Improve Wear Resistance of Steel in Seawater
09:46 GMTJapan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says