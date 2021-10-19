https://sputniknews.com/20211019/german-opcw-mission-rejects-russias-accusations-on-navalny-case-1090038322.html

German OPCW Mission Rejects Russia's Accusations on Navalny Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s permanent representation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has rejected all accusations of Russia... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

The United States and 44 other countries have sent to Russia through the OPCW a list of questions about the incident with Navalny. Moscow sent a counter request addressed to Germany, France, Sweden and the technical secretariat of the organisation.Moscow said that Berlin hindered the official probe regarding the Navalny case, as Germany refused to cooperate with Russian investigators.In August 2020, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Based on the results of the tests, the Omsk doctors concluded that Navalny had a metabolic disorder, while no poison substances were found in his blood and urine.Several days later, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The German authorities claimed that doctors found traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok type in his system. A number of countries and media outlets speculated that there was evidence of foul play by Moscow. Russia has since denied any involvement in the case, and called Berlin's statements a provocation.

