United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two

German Government Says Unaware Who Sponsored Navalny's Accommodation in Germany
"The federal government does not know anything about the cited messages [the relevant information from the media was quoted in the faction's question] and sees no reason for further investigations," the response says.Earlier, the Suedkurier newspaper published a message about Navalny and his wife Yulia's stay at a five-star apartment in Schwarzwald, the publication included photographs of the spouses near the rented house.The German government also refused to answer the question about fingerprints on objects reportedly containing the substance that had allegedly poisoned Navalny."With regard to the study of fingerprints, the federal government refers to its response ... dated February 15," the document says.In the response dated February 15, which was also seen by Sputnik, the government said that "the subject of the question is information that particularly strongly affects the public interest, and therefore cannot be responded even in secret."
The "german" government is lying.
German Government Says Unaware Who Sponsored Navalny's Accommodation in Germany

14:27 GMT 22.09.2021
The Charite clinic in Berlin where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny underwent medical treatment in autumn 2020.
The Charite clinic in Berlin where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny underwent medical treatment in autumn 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Sputnik / Алексей Витвицкий
/
Go to the photo bank
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government does not know who sponsored the two-month accommodation of Alexey Navalny and his wife in a five-star apartment in Schwarzwald, according to a response to a parliamentary inquiry from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the Bundestag, which was seen by Sputnik.
"The federal government does not know anything about the cited messages [the relevant information from the media was quoted in the faction's question] and sees no reason for further investigations," the response says.
Earlier, the Suedkurier newspaper published a message about Navalny and his wife Yulia's stay at a five-star apartment in Schwarzwald, the publication included photographs of the spouses near the rented house.
The German government also refused to answer the question about fingerprints on objects reportedly containing the substance that had allegedly poisoned Navalny.
"With regard to the study of fingerprints, the federal government refers to its response ... dated February 15," the document says.
In the response dated February 15, which was also seen by Sputnik, the government said that "the subject of the question is information that particularly strongly affects the public interest, and therefore cannot be responded even in secret."
The "german" government is lying.
vtvot tak
22 September, 17:45 GMT
