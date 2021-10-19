FBI Seen Taking Out Boxes From NYC House Allegedly Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska

As of now, all FBI agents have left the residence, the correspondent added.It is unknown what is in the boxes that are being carried out of the house, which allegedly belongs to Deripaska's relatives. Some of the stuff they brought out was just trash, like empty water bottles.The Sputnik correspondent witnessed a large van earlier accompanied by cars with flashing lights that left the territory in the area of 12 Gay Street in Manhattan. The authorities have now closed the street.A Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI was conducting searches at the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime. Prior to that, The Washington Post reported that the officers had conducted searches as part of an unspecified criminal investigation into the activities of a man who has not been to the United States for several years.The FBI and the US Justice Department have declined to comment on the details of the probe.
