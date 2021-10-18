Whereabouts of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Unknown, Reports Say
05:16 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 05:22 GMT 18.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Dieu Nalio CheryA police officer looks on as a crowd enters the Delimart supermarket complex, which had been burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US authorities remain unaware of the whereabouts of the American Christian missionaries and their families abducted in Haiti, The New York Times reports.
The hostages, 16 Americans and one Canadian, and five children among them remain in captivity following their abduction on Saturday during a trip to visit an orphanage outside the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.
According to the newspaper, the US government says it is aware of the kidnapping, but there has been no information on the whereabouts of the hostages, who were kidnapped by a gang called 400 Mawozo.
© AP Photo / David GoldmanA cross stands illuminated as Rev. Raphael Warnock, left, and Rev. Timothy McDonald respond to President Donald Trump's comments about Haiti and Africa at Ebenezer Baptist Church where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached in Atlanta, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018
A cross stands illuminated as Rev. Raphael Warnock, left, and Rev. Timothy McDonald respond to President Donald Trump's comments about Haiti and Africa at Ebenezer Baptist Church where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached in Atlanta, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018
© AP Photo / David Goldman
On Sunday, the religious charity US Christian Aid Ministries confirmed that more than 10 of its employees were abducted in Haiti. It said the abducted include five men, seven women, and five children.
According to Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, the country is in contact with US authorities on the kidnapping situation.