Whereabouts of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Unknown, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US authorities remain unaware of the whereabouts of the American Christian missionaries and their families abducted in Haiti, The New York... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

The hostages, 16 Americans and one Canadian, and five children among them remain in captivity following their abduction on Saturday during a trip to visit an orphanage outside the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.According to the newspaper, the US government says it is aware of the kidnapping, but there has been no information on the whereabouts of the hostages, who were kidnapped by a gang called 400 Mawozo.On Sunday, the religious charity US Christian Aid Ministries confirmed that more than 10 of its employees were abducted in Haiti. It said the abducted include five men, seven women, and five children.According to Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, the country is in contact with US authorities on the kidnapping situation.

