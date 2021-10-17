Christian Missionaries From US and Canada Kidnapped in Haiti, Reports Say
12:18 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 17.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Joseph OdelynPolice officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday.
© AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over a dozen American Christian missionaries and their family members have been kidnapped in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, The New York Times reports.
The kidnapping occurred on Saturday. The newspaper said, citing Haitian security officials, that 17 American missionaries and their family members, including children, were kidnapped by a gang as they were leaving an orphanage.
According to the officials, the missionaries were abducted from a bus that was taking them to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.
© REUTERS / RICARDO ARDUENGOA Haitian National Police officer stands guard during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners in front of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 29, 2021
A Haitian National Police officer stands guard during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners in front of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 29, 2021
© REUTERS / RICARDO ARDUENGO
The Haiti24 news website suggested that the missionaries were taken by the 400 Mawozo gang. The outlet also noted that one Canadian national is listed among the kidnapped.
A Department of State spokesperson said that US authorities are aware of the incident and that "the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad" remain their top priority.
Earlier this year, a classroom of students had to raise money to pay the ransom of a fellow student kidnapped by gang members in Haiti, according to The New York Times.
Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to facing poverty, rampant gang violence, and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise in July.