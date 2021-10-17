https://sputniknews.com/20211017/christian-missionaries-from-us-and-canada-kidnapped-in-haiti-reports-say-1089984855.html

Christian Missionaries From US and Canada Kidnapped in Haiti, Reports Say

Christian Missionaries From US and Canada Kidnapped in Haiti, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over a dozen American Christian missionaries and their family members have been kidnapped in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, The... 17.10.2021

The kidnapping occurred on Saturday. The newspaper said, citing Haitian security officials, that 17 American missionaries and their family members, including children, were kidnapped by a gang as they were leaving an orphanage.According to the officials, the missionaries were abducted from a bus that was taking them to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.The Haiti24 news website suggested that the missionaries were taken by the 400 Mawozo gang. The outlet also noted that one Canadian national is listed among the kidnapped. A Department of State spokesperson said that US authorities are aware of the incident and that "the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad" remain their top priority.Earlier this year, a classroom of students had to raise money to pay the ransom of a fellow student kidnapped by gang members in Haiti, according to The New York Times.Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to facing poverty, rampant gang violence, and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise in July.

