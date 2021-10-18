US Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign political choices of US President Joe Biden's administration started having confounding effects on several US allies less than a year after taking office, The Washington Post reported.
"The loss of [Biden's] credibility is completely overblown... It's become a figure of speech now in domestic debates", a senior European official who chose to stay anonymous told the newspaper.
Other politicians have expressed their stances publicly, with Latvian President Egils Levits quoted as saying during an interview that "America is back", however, "sometimes it’s stronger back, sometimes not so strong".
Countries with which the new US administration took a change of relations, such as Saudi Arabia, are also swiftly distancing themselves from Biden's foreign policy, the paper noted.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
A senior White House official was quoted as saying that any form of concern for US national security the current president may have risks being seen as a return to the "America First" concept, championed by Donald Trump's administration.
On the other hand, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong noted that "President Biden is a more cautious person" who has been "very reasonable" with his promises on how to resolve the Korean issue peacefully.
The senior European official was quoted as saying that Biden's credibility depends on how well his administration can do and how much it can deliver on the existing challenges, stressing that "it's a good thing if people actually do what they say... That's the underlying message of the past several months".