US Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign political choices of US President Joe Biden's administration started having confounding effects on several US allies less than a...

Other politicians have expressed their stances publicly, with Latvian President Egils Levits quoted as saying during an interview that "America is back", however, "sometimes it’s stronger back, sometimes not so strong".Countries with which the new US administration took a change of relations, such as Saudi Arabia, are also swiftly distancing themselves from Biden's foreign policy, the paper noted.A senior White House official was quoted as saying that any form of concern for US national security the current president may have risks being seen as a return to the "America First" concept, championed by Donald Trump's administration.On the other hand, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong noted that "President Biden is a more cautious person" who has been "very reasonable" with his promises on how to resolve the Korean issue peacefully.The senior European official was quoted as saying that Biden's credibility depends on how well his administration can do and how much it can deliver on the existing challenges, stressing that "it's a good thing if people actually do what they say... That's the underlying message of the past several months".

