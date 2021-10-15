https://sputniknews.com/20211015/pompeo-america-will-be-diminished-under-bidens-risky-foreign-policy-1089957977.html

Pompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy

Pompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy

In an interview with Fox News, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said international partners and allies are growing “very concerned” about America’s role... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T20:31+0000

2021-10-15T20:31+0000

2021-10-15T20:29+0000

afghanistan

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

mike pompeo

us withdrawal

trump administration

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089587836_0:0:2401:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_30a1c18f6a12318a88663b88792cd82b.jpg

The interview took place Thursday just as Pompeo and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien were jointly selected to receive the Richard Nixon Foundation’s 2021 Architect of Peace Award at a gala at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.Foreign policy shifts detailed by Pompeo included some of America’s most sensitive issues, including the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the abandonment of US military equipment - both of which ultimately led to the Taliban’s* takeover of the country. Also pinpointed by Pompeo were the negotiations for a potential reentry into the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."If you don't make clear that you're going to be an unbreakable ally of the state of Israel, then the Iranians will provide rockets to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and they will fire them into the state of Israel," he continued. "And if you don't understand that American energy is an incredibly powerful national security tool, and instead, you shut it down and give the Russians access to European markets, and beg the Middle East to build more production capacity, you put America at risk."Pompeo referenced his remarks as “disputable facts,” and mentioned the Trump administration’s motive to use American power as a force for good in the world.The former secretary of state critiqued the administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that plunged Afghanistan into chaos, saying the "singular greatest mistake" in the mission was "the one that was made by the commander in chief himself."With regard to Biden’s public commitment to withdrawing all assets by August 31, Pompeo said it gave the “bad guys” the opportunity to “push you” once the date was set certain. Pompeo said the Taliban also "pushed us."Pompeo said that the Taliban only "understood one thing.""Power. They understood American power," he said.The Trump administration signed a landmark peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020 to withdraw all US forces by May 1, 2021 – a date Biden later pushed back – under the conditions that no US military service members or equipment were harmed."The world is looking for American leadership," he continued. "They are looking for a president who is prepared to take real action to defend the things they articulated as important."

https://sputniknews.com/20211014/fifa-evacuates-100-refugees-out-of-afghanistan---report--1089934148.html

md101 delusional fat man. 1

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

3

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

afghanistan, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), mike pompeo, us withdrawal, trump administration, biden administration