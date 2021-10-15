Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/pompeo-america-will-be-diminished-under-bidens-risky-foreign-policy-1089957977.html
Pompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy
Pompeo: 'America Will Be Diminished' Under Biden's 'Risky' Foreign Policy
In an interview with Fox News, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said international partners and allies are growing "very concerned" about America's role... 15.10.2021
The interview took place Thursday just as Pompeo and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien were jointly selected to receive the Richard Nixon Foundation’s 2021 Architect of Peace Award at a gala at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.Foreign policy shifts detailed by Pompeo included some of America’s most sensitive issues, including the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the abandonment of US military equipment - both of which ultimately led to the Taliban’s* takeover of the country. Also pinpointed by Pompeo were the negotiations for a potential reentry into the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."If you don't make clear that you're going to be an unbreakable ally of the state of Israel, then the Iranians will provide rockets to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and they will fire them into the state of Israel," he continued. "And if you don't understand that American energy is an incredibly powerful national security tool, and instead, you shut it down and give the Russians access to European markets, and beg the Middle East to build more production capacity, you put America at risk."Pompeo referenced his remarks as “disputable facts,” and mentioned the Trump administration’s motive to use American power as a force for good in the world.The former secretary of state critiqued the administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that plunged Afghanistan into chaos, saying the "singular greatest mistake" in the mission was "the one that was made by the commander in chief himself."With regard to Biden’s public commitment to withdrawing all assets by August 31, Pompeo said it gave the “bad guys” the opportunity to “push you” once the date was set certain. Pompeo said the Taliban also "pushed us."Pompeo said that the Taliban only "understood one thing.""Power. They understood American power," he said.The Trump administration signed a landmark peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020 to withdraw all US forces by May 1, 2021 – a date Biden later pushed back – under the conditions that no US military service members or equipment were harmed."The world is looking for American leadership," he continued. "They are looking for a president who is prepared to take real action to defend the things they articulated as important."
delusional fat man.
afghanistan
Pompeo: 'America Will Be Diminished' Under Biden's 'Risky' Foreign Policy

20:31 GMT 15.10.2021
In an interview with Fox News, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said international partners and allies are growing “very concerned” about America’s role in the world as a result of the departure from the Trump White House’s foreign policy, warning that “America will be diminished” due to US President Joe Biden’s measures.
The interview took place Thursday just as Pompeo and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien were jointly selected to receive the Richard Nixon Foundation’s 2021 Architect of Peace Award at a gala at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.
"I think the world is very worried," Pompeo said. "I think they see the first nine months, and they are very concerned that America is leaving the international stage."
Foreign policy shifts detailed by Pompeo included some of America’s most sensitive issues, including the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the abandonment of US military equipment - both of which ultimately led to the Taliban’s* takeover of the country. Also pinpointed by Pompeo were the negotiations for a potential reentry into the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
"At its very core, what the Biden administration fails to understand is there is a harsh reality out there, that there is evil and there is good," Pompeo said. "And if you withdraw from Afghanistan without considering the ramifications and dealing with them and making sure the conditions are right, America will be diminished."
"If you don't make clear that you're going to be an unbreakable ally of the state of Israel, then the Iranians will provide rockets to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and they will fire them into the state of Israel," he continued. "And if you don't understand that American energy is an incredibly powerful national security tool, and instead, you shut it down and give the Russians access to European markets, and beg the Middle East to build more production capacity, you put America at risk."
Pompeo referenced his remarks as “disputable facts,” and mentioned the Trump administration’s motive to use American power as a force for good in the world.
The former secretary of state critiqued the administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that plunged Afghanistan into chaos, saying the "singular greatest mistake" in the mission was "the one that was made by the commander in chief himself."
With regard to Biden’s public commitment to withdrawing all assets by August 31, Pompeo said it gave the “bad guys” the opportunity to “push you” once the date was set certain. Pompeo said the Taliban also "pushed us."
"But when the Taliban pushed us, we crushed them," Pompeo said. "When you set a date certain, and they push on you and you withdraw, inch by inch, yard by yard, this didn't just happen in 11 days... that's the myth the Biden administration tells. This wasn't 11 days, this was weeks and weeks and weeks of the Taliban advancing on provincial capitals all across the country.”
Pompeo said that the Taliban only "understood one thing."
"Power. They understood American power," he said.
The Trump administration signed a landmark peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020 to withdraw all US forces by May 1, 2021 – a date Biden later pushed back – under the conditions that no US military service members or equipment were harmed.
"I pray that they restore American credibility," Pompeo said of the Biden administration. "I think they have an opportunity to do that."
"The world is looking for American leadership," he continued. "They are looking for a president who is prepared to take real action to defend the things they articulated as important."
delusional fat man.
md101
16 October, 00:03 GMT1
