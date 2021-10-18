https://sputniknews.com/20211018/state-dept-ig-launches-probe-into-end-of-us-diplomatic-operations-in-afghanistan---reports-1090021074.html

State Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department Inspector General is launching a probe into the manner the Biden administration ended the United States'...

The probe will particularly look into the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa program; resettlement of refugees and visa recipients; as well as the emergency evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul, the report said, citing documents and State Department and congressional officials.Diana Shaw, the State Department acting Inspector General, notified Congress of the investigation on Monday, the report said.After the Taliban* took over Kabul on August 15, hundreds of people rushed to the airport, which resulted in several days of chaos. As foreigners and Afghans who helped foreign forces were striving to leave, the airport was shaken by terrorist attacks organized by a local Daesh* affiliate.* Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia

