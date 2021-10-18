Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/state-dept-ig-launches-probe-into-end-of-us-diplomatic-operations-in-afghanistan---reports-1090021074.html
State Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
State Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department Inspector General is launching a probe into the manner the Biden administration ended the United States'... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T22:02+0000
2021-10-18T22:04+0000
us
afghanistan
investigation
evacuation
kabul international airport
inspector general
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090021042_0:164:3075:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ec326da6bf427c36b65f7716809450.jpg
The probe will particularly look into the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa program; resettlement of refugees and visa recipients; as well as the emergency evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul, the report said, citing documents and State Department and congressional officials.Diana Shaw, the State Department acting Inspector General, notified Congress of the investigation on Monday, the report said.After the Taliban* took over Kabul on August 15, hundreds of people rushed to the airport, which resulted in several days of chaos. As foreigners and Afghans who helped foreign forces were striving to leave, the airport was shaken by terrorist attacks organized by a local Daesh* affiliate.* Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia
Just a waste of tax dollars, shut the door and move on.
1
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090021042_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_346fd9f45ee27edb92ead8099d0c958f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, afghanistan, investigation, evacuation, kabul international airport, inspector general

State Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports

22:02 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 22:04 GMT 18.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaDepartment of Homeland Security's Assistant Inspector General for Special Reviews and Evaluations Diana Shaw, is sworn in at the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "the overcrowding and prolonged detention at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019.
Department of Homeland Security's Assistant Inspector General for Special Reviews and Evaluations Diana Shaw, is sworn in at the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the overcrowding and prolonged detention at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department Inspector General is launching a probe into the manner the Biden administration ended the United States' diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Monday.
The probe will particularly look into the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa program; resettlement of refugees and visa recipients; as well as the emergency evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul, the report said, citing documents and State Department and congressional officials.
Diana Shaw, the State Department acting Inspector General, notified Congress of the investigation on Monday, the report said.
After the Taliban* took over Kabul on August 15, hundreds of people rushed to the airport, which resulted in several days of chaos. As foreigners and Afghans who helped foreign forces were striving to leave, the airport was shaken by terrorist attacks organized by a local Daesh* affiliate.
* Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
Just a waste of tax dollars, shut the door and move on.
Ladyshadow
19 October, 01:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:39 GMTUS Large Planes, Early Warning Assets Now More Vulnerable, Pacific Air Forces Chief Says
22:33 GMTEx-Top Brazilian Diplomat Calls for G20-Led Multipolar World to Tackle Post-COVID Issues
22:24 GMTBig Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets
22:17 GMTTrump Says Assault on Protesters Claims ‘Baseless Harassment’ After Hours of Deposition
22:10 GMTUS January 6 Committee Rejects Steve Bannon’s Refusal to Cooperate in Probe - Reports
22:02 GMTState Dept. IG Launches Probe Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports
21:51 GMTScottish Police Reports Powerful Blast in Residential Building in Country's Southwest
21:46 GMTMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
21:34 GMTProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions