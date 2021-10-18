Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/moscow-expresses-condolences-over-powells-death-says-he-was-a-patriot-of-his-country-1090020733.html
Moscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
Moscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow expresses condolences over the death of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell and believes that his political realism and ability... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T21:46+0000
2021-10-18T21:46+0000
russia
us
russian foreign ministry
colin powell
condolences
death
iraq war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090020708_0:251:2048:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_8b89a4674f17e472a99f350bb65c6143.jpg
Powell passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to COVID-19-related complications.While serving as State Secretary in 2001-2005, Powell "was forced to carry out dubious instructions that led, in particular, to the war in Iraq, which he sincerely regretted," Zakharova said in a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website. However, he will be first and foremost remembered as a talented professional, patriot of his country, and his life story will serve as an embodiment of the American dream, the spokeswoman said."In the current crisis in the Russian-American relations, caused by Washington's actions, political realism and the ability to listen to the other side, which were inherent in Powell, but are clearly lacking in the current US political elite, are especially in high demand," Zakharova added.The spokeswoman further expressed condolences to Powell's family and friends, as well as "everyone who knew and respected this honored individual."Powell became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 and served in that position for four years. In 2001, he was tapped by former US President George W. Bush to serve as Secretary of State and left the post in 2005. Powell was instrumental to the start of the US campaign in Iraq, as he was the one to present the vial with white powder, which was allegedly proof of Iraq's possession of WMDs, in from of the UN Security Council in 2003. The claims were later proved false and the white powder — fake.In 2020, Powell supported current President Joe Biden during his presidential campaign.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/from-favourite-of-presidents-to-test-tube-secretary-world-responds-to-colin-powells-death-1090017146.html
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090020708_0:59:2048:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_c87568b08339eb8ce6cf0855d5ab0788.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, russian foreign ministry, colin powell, condolences, death, iraq war

Moscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'

21:46 GMT 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Sergei KarpukhinU.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell waves after arriving in Moscow's Vnukovo II airport December 9, 2001. Powell condemned the latest Palestinian suicide bombings on Sunday and appealed directly to militant groups to stop their violence.
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell waves after arriving in Moscow's Vnukovo II airport December 9, 2001. Powell condemned the latest Palestinian suicide bombings on Sunday and appealed directly to militant groups to stop their violence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow expresses condolences over the death of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell and believes that his political realism and ability to listen to the other side are what is missing in the current state of relations between Russia and the US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
Powell passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to COVID-19-related complications.
While serving as State Secretary in 2001-2005, Powell "was forced to carry out dubious instructions that led, in particular, to the war in Iraq, which he sincerely regretted," Zakharova said in a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website. However, he will be first and foremost remembered as a talented professional, patriot of his country, and his life story will serve as an embodiment of the American dream, the spokeswoman said.
"In the current crisis in the Russian-American relations, caused by Washington's actions, political realism and the ability to listen to the other side, which were inherent in Powell, but are clearly lacking in the current US political elite, are especially in high demand," Zakharova added.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, co-chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee for US President-elect Barack Obama, speaks to reporters during a news conference to announce Obama's Renew America Together volunteer initiative, in Washington January 9, 2009/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
From 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:23 GMT
5
The spokeswoman further expressed condolences to Powell's family and friends, as well as "everyone who knew and respected this honored individual."
Powell became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 and served in that position for four years. In 2001, he was tapped by former US President George W. Bush to serve as Secretary of State and left the post in 2005. Powell was instrumental to the start of the US campaign in Iraq, as he was the one to present the vial with white powder, which was allegedly proof of Iraq's possession of WMDs, in from of the UN Security Council in 2003. The claims were later proved false and the white powder — fake.
In 2020, Powell supported current President Joe Biden during his presidential campaign.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:46 GMTMoscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'
21:34 GMTProduction of Russia's Sputnik V in Mexico to Begin in Second Half of November - Reports
21:28 GMTTreasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
21:12 GMTTop 10% of Richest Americans Own About 90% of Stocks on US Markets - Report
21:10 GMTProject Veritas Source Says Asylum Claims to be ‘Fast-Tracked’ Without Congress Oversight
21:00 GMTChicago Chief: ‘Unvaccinated Cops Face Denied Retirement Benefits’
20:44 GMTTrump Sues House Panel Probing January 6
20:15 GMTDOJ Asks US Supreme Court to Re-suspend Texas’ Anti-Abortion Law After Lower Court Drops Ban
19:41 GMTWhite House Declines to Comment on Report China Tested Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile
19:29 GMTTrump to Give Sworn Deposition in Mexican Protesters’ Lawsuit
19:23 GMTFrom 'Favourite of Presidents' to 'Test Tube Secretary': World Responds to Colin Powell's Death
19:04 GMTUK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?
18:48 GMTNATO Regrets Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions
18:25 GMTIran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions, Commander Says
18:25 GMTUS 'Not Pessimistic' About JCPOA Vienna Talks With Iran, But Says They Cannot Go on Indefinitely
17:24 GMTRoma Boss Jose Mourinho Blasts Juventus After Ugly Spat Erupts Between Players of Serie A Teams
17:05 GMTMeet Alexandra Hunt, a Former Stripper Who is Running For US Congress in Pennsylvania
17:04 GMTRemembrance Service for MP Amess in Westminster
16:32 GMTFBI Reportedly Helping Secure Release of 17 Missionaries Taken Hostage in Haiti
16:21 GMTUS Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements, Reports Say