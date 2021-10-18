https://sputniknews.com/20211018/colin-powell-dies-at-84-of-covid-complications--1090006764.html

Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications

The family of the former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wrote on his Facebook page, announcing Colin Powell's passing on 18.10.2021

General Colin L. Powell passed away due to complications from Covid 19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center, according to the statement. According to the post, Powell was fully vaccinated. The first Black US secretary of state, Powell has had a remarkable career path, having served as the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

