Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/colin-powell-dies-at-84-of-covid-complications--1090006764.html
Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
The family of the former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wrote on his Facebook page, announcing Colin Powell's passing on... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T12:02+0000
2021-10-18T12:17+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104531/81/1045318169_0:0:3478:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_6ebadb434bbbeb6f99cd9c8fe948263a.jpg
General Colin L. Powell passed away due to complications from Covid 19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center, according to the statement. According to the post, Powell was fully vaccinated. The first Black US secretary of state, Powell has had a remarkable career path, having served as the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104531/81/1045318169_252:0:3380:2346_1920x0_80_0_0_ded1b5a7083481763bde9e161c698aae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications

12:02 GMT 18.10.2021 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 18.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshFormer Secretary of State Colin Powell is seen in Washington.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is seen in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
The family of the former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wrote on his Facebook page, announcing Colin Powell's passing on Monday.
General Colin L. Powell passed away due to complications from Covid 19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center, according to the statement.
"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family wrote.
According to the post, Powell was fully vaccinated.
The first Black US secretary of state, Powell has had a remarkable career path, having served as the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
500121
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMT2021 Stenin Contest Grand Prix Shared by Reporters From Russia and Turkey
12:17 GMT'Stop Trains': Indian Farmers Protest for Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
12:02 GMTColin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
11:39 GMTRussia Suspends Operation of NATO Information Office in Moscow
11:18 GMTDutch Frisian National Party Boss Reflects on Meeting With Puigdemont, Talks EU, Local Agenda
11:15 GMTFloods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
11:06 GMTChina May Boost Accuracy of Its Hypersonic Weapons Via AI Technology, Report Says
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
10:31 GMTRegional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
10:28 GMTSouth Korea Worried About Japan's Looming Radioactive Water Dump
10:21 GMTMan Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
09:52 GMTChuck Schumer Suggests Using Sniffer Dogs to Compensate For Potential Staff Shortages at Airports
09:37 GMTUS Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests
09:32 GMTSnowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
09:27 GMTCases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
09:23 GMTChina Denies Testing Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine