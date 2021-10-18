https://sputniknews.com/20211018/italian-fans-sending-love-to-johnny-depp-prove-actor-is-still-adored-outside-us-1089996243.html

Italian Fans Sending Love to Johnny Depp Prove Actor Is Still Adored Outside US

The 58-year-old actor and rock musician is still trying to restore his reputation after ex-wife Amber Heard claimed in an op-ed that Depp is an abuser, which... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

Although Johnny Depp may indeed be seen as an outcast by some in the US due to the stigma of being labeled an "abuser" and an "alcoholic", the world-famous actor recently received a fair amount of love from throngs of fans in the capital of Italy.Multiple videos circulating online show the star of "The Pirates of the Caribbean" arriving on the red carpet for the Rome Film Festival premiere of his new animated TV series, "Puffins," on Sunday, with a swarm of fans cheering him on and chanting his praises from afar while he cheerfully waved and played along.The actor sure seemed to appreciate the fans' cheers by the way he acknowledged everyone, bowing down to them at one point, and blowing kisses to everyone yelling his name. Depp faced a crowd of people waiting for him on his way out, and he responded to their support there, too. He eventually got into a waiting SUV, although he did not seem to be in a hurry to get in.As some American tabloids have noted, Depp's public image at home is much different than it is in Europe. The actor claimed that he has been blacklisted and ostracized in the US as a result of his defamation lawsuit in the UK against The Sun publishers, whose article dubbed him a "wife-beater." He eventually lost the case this March.He was swiftly fired from the projects he was working on at the time and has not been able to obtain a major Hollywood job since. But many of his fans, who refer to themselves as Depp's "warriors," have expressed hostility towards Heard and the court cases and statements regarding her ex-husband, even collecting signatures for a petition demanding that she be deprived of advertising contracts and roles in Hollywood blockbusters.

