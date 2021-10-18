https://sputniknews.com/20211018/current-energy-crisis-driven-by-various-factors-inter-regional-competition-for-gas-wec-says-1089999223.html

Current Energy Crisis Driven by Various Factors, Inter-Regional Competition for Gas, WEC Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Andrei Savenkov - The ongoing energy crisis in Europe is not caused by geopolitics but is instead a product of multiple factors coming... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the WEC official, gas suppliers in gas across the world have turned to Asia in pursuit of higher prices.She went on to note that the current situation is unlike the energy crises of the past and is a new phenomenon, which demonstrates the importance of looking forward and learning to balance the issues of energy security, equity, and sustainability.Gas prices have been surging across the world due to demand outpacing supply amid an economic recovery after months of COVID-19 restrictions. To complicate matters further, Asia's shift from coal to gas creates additional competition among buyers.As a result, gas futures in the Dutch TTF hub surged close to $2,000, setting an all-time record for Europe.

