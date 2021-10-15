https://sputniknews.com/20211015/eu-can-switch-to-lng-in-event-of-unfair-pipeline-gas-pricing-german-energy-minister-says-1089947047.html

EU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier stressed on Friday that Germany is not dependent on a certain gas supplier... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We will do everything we can to prevent it [dependence on one supplier]. It is always possible to switch to LNG, many European countries have big terminals," Altmaier said at a press conference.Germany's gas storage facilities are currently 75% full, which exceeds the level seen in 2015 when this volume was sufficient for the whole winter, Altmaier added.The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery from months of lockdowns, and a limited supply. Peak price of gas futures in Europe exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October.

