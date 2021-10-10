https://sputniknews.com/20211010/gas-crisis-in-europe-may-last-over-6-months-serbian-president-vucic-says-1089818798.html

Gas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday predicted that Europe was in for at least six more months of gas shortages. 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Vucic suggested that gas shortages stemmed from Europe's overreliance on renewable energy sources and its politically motivated reluctance to reach long-term supply deals with Russia.Earlier this week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,900 per 1,000 cubic metres. It rapidly rebounded, but remained high, falling back to around $1,200 per 1,000 cubic metres.

