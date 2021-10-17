Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/only-german-permit-needed-to-turn-on-nord-stream-2-gas-flow-russian-envoy-says-1089983108.html
Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says
Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says
LONDON (Sputnik) - Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany is only a permit away from supplying extra gas to fuel-strapped Europe, the Russian ambassador... 17.10.2021
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.
Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says

10:08 GMT 17.10.2021
The Russian pipe layer vessel "Akademik Cherskiy" is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
The Russian pipe layer vessel Akademik Cherskiy is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the photo bank
LONDON (Sputnik) - Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany is only a permit away from supplying extra gas to fuel-strapped Europe, the Russian ambassador to the UK said in an interview with the BBC.
Andrei Kelin told a BBC show with Andrew Marr that Russia was waiting for a go-ahead from Germany to start pumping natural gas under the Baltic Sea. The subsea pipeline was completed last month.
Asked whether Russia would send more gas westward through Ukraine, Kelin said that deliveries via that route had exceeded contractual obligations by 10% and a further increase could damage the pipeline.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
He denied claims that Russia was trying to choke off gas flow through other pipelines to force Germany to allow Nord Stream 2 to start operation. He said any suggestions that Russia was using gas for political leverage were absurd.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.
