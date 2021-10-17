https://sputniknews.com/20211017/only-german-permit-needed-to-turn-on-nord-stream-2-gas-flow-russian-envoy-says-1089983108.html

Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says

Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow, Russian Envoy Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany is only a permit away from supplying extra gas to fuel-strapped Europe, the Russian ambassador... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T10:08+0000

2021-10-17T10:08+0000

2021-10-17T10:08+0000

russia

germany

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082737931_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1cdf0ea40d5e7b9048b2ce760e17e268.jpg

Andrei Kelin told a BBC show with Andrew Marr that Russia was waiting for a go-ahead from Germany to start pumping natural gas under the Baltic Sea. The subsea pipeline was completed last month.Asked whether Russia would send more gas westward through Ukraine, Kelin said that deliveries via that route had exceeded contractual obligations by 10% and a further increase could damage the pipeline.He denied claims that Russia was trying to choke off gas flow through other pipelines to force Germany to allow Nord Stream 2 to start operation. He said any suggestions that Russia was using gas for political leverage were absurd.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, germany, nord stream 2