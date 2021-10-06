Russian Deputy PM Says Nord Stream 2's Certification Will Help Cool Situation on Gas Market

Nord Stream 2's completion and launch will have a positive impact on stabilising and lowering gas prices in Europe, and regulators would be best served by speeding up the project's certification, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said.Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a government meeting on the energy market situation on Wednesday, Novak said that the natural gas crunch presently facing Europe actually began in Asia and South America, and that price levels are an indication of a recovery in global economic activity.Along with objective factors behind high prices, the deputy prime minister listed poor forecasting and market speculation as others. "The factors which have come together – of course they would not have caused such a rise in prices without speculative approaches," he suggested.Putin instructed Novak to "carefully" consider a possible increase in Russian gas supplies on the market, asking him to calculate the appropriate figures with Gazprom.Along with Nord Stream 2's certification, Novak suggested that increasing volumes of gas on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) even by a small amount should help cool the current market speculation. Putin agreed but stressed that any increase should not be allowed to harm the domestic gas market, since supplies are still being pumped into Russia's underground gas storage facilities for the winter.European gas prices have witnessed a record surge in futures trading this week amid shortages caused by a perfect storm of factors ranging from competition for supplies with Asia to lower than normal reserves caused by the colder than usual winter and spring of 2020-2021, and a failure by European countries to stock up reserves in the months since. The poorer than expected performance of new alternative sources of energy, such as wind and solar power, have also contributed to the shortages.
