Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Norway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/russian-deputy-prime-minister-nord-stream-2-technically-wise-is-ready-to-be-launched-in-coming-days-1089912309.html
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days
On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the Nord Stream 2 project was completed. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T08:13+0000
2021-10-14T08:49+0000
russia
gas
pipeline
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_04e3f852569ffe0ea95e0025967bf4d6.jpg
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Nord Stream 2 was technically ready to be launched in the coming days, but needed certification.The commercial supplies via the pipeline can be launched once the certification is approved, the prime minister added.Nord Stream 2 had been completed in September. Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas. Moscow has stressed multiple times that the agreement on gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will remain in force until the end date, and even after its completion, Russia does not plan to abandon the Ukrainian transit.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.
Bravo 👏
1
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32edaeffbea103e6e771939cb7051f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, gas, pipeline, nord stream 2

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days

08:13 GMT 14.10.2021 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 14.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
Being updated
On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the Nord Stream 2 project was completed.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Nord Stream 2 was technically ready to be launched in the coming days, but needed certification.
"In the coming days, the operation of it can be launched, but in this case Nord stream 2 AG needs to receive certification and that will depend on the German watchdog and others," Novak said at panel at the Russian Energy Week, currently held in Moscow.
The commercial supplies via the pipeline can be launched once the certification is approved, the prime minister added.
Nord Stream 2 had been completed in September. Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas. Moscow has stressed multiple times that the agreement on gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will remain in force until the end date, and even after its completion, Russia does not plan to abandon the Ukrainian transit.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.
1100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Bravo 👏
Charlie McD
14 October, 11:16 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:36 GMTNorway Police Had Concerned Messages About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
08:19 GMTOslo Police Looking Into Reports About Another Archer Sighting After Wednesday Bow Attack
08:13 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days
08:02 GMTCheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal
07:47 GMTMoscow: Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacific
07:44 GMTPentagon Report Shows More US Military Died of Suicide in Q2 of 2021 Than From COVID-19 Pandemic
07:29 GMTDanish Study Deflates Widespread Circumcision Myth
07:15 GMTEnergy Leaders Gather at Russian Energy Week 2021 in Moscow
06:51 GMTSituation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
06:49 GMTTyphoon Kompasu Leaves 19 Dead, 13 Missing in Northern Philippines, Reports Say
06:44 GMTDurga Puja Celebrations in India's National Capital Lack Pomp & Splendour Due to COVID-19 Crisis
06:40 GMTWhat Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
06:13 GMTLegal Loopholes and 'Zuckerbucks': Study Explains How Facebook’s CEO ‘Bought’ the 2020 Election
05:55 GMTJapan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say
05:55 GMT'Worse Than We Thought': Report Highlights Avalanche-Like Spike in Hatred of Jews on Social Media
05:39 GMTAt Least 46 Killed, Dozens Injured in Building Fire in Taiwan - Photo, Video
04:45 GMTIsraeli Ministers Face Low Ratings As Public Dissatisfaction With Their Policies Continues to Mount
04:08 GMTCanadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
03:54 GMTDefense Minister: Taiwan 'Absolutely Will Not Start a War' With China
03:33 GMTTrump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results