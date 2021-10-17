https://sputniknews.com/20211017/newcastle-tottenham-football-match-suspended-over-medical-emergency-1089989712.html

Newcastle-Tottenham Football Match Suspended Over Medical Emergency

Tottenham was leading in the game 2-1, despite Newcastle scoring first, early on during the match, prior to its suspension. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

A football match between Tottenham and Newcastle was suspended following a medical emergency in the stands of the St James' Park Stadium, The Independent has reported. The suspension came 40 minutes into the match after a seriously ill spectator was reported in the East Stand.The ailing spectator was later taken to a hospital in an ambulance. His condition remains unclear.At the same time, the players returned to the field, receiving three minutes for a warm-up after the unplanned pause to finish the first half. They were also granted an extra seven minutes of time to compensate for the suspension.

