Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/newcastle-boss-is-dead-man-walking-but-will-frank-lampard-be-chosen-to-spend-the-saudi-millions-1089864275.html
Newcastle Boss is Dead Man Walking But Will Frank Lampard be Chosen to Spend the Saudi Millions?
Newcastle Boss is Dead Man Walking But Will Frank Lampard be Chosen to Spend the Saudi Millions?
The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, took over struggling Newcastle United last week. The £305 million takeover has triggered... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T14:09+0000
2021-10-12T14:09+0000
saudi arabia
mike ashley
newcastle united fc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089864100_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4a6846dbed2cbaf3f24311674312d7f.jpg
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce took charge of training at the club on Tuesday, 12 October, despite widespread speculation he is set to be fired by the club’s new Saudi owners.Bruce, who was appointed by former owner Mike Ashley in July 2019, will reportedly be paid £8 million in compensation.Newcastle are currently second from bottom in the Premier League and the new owners do not see Bruce as a man they can trust to spend a transfer budget, which could reach £300 million.Bruce’s most disastrous signing has been Brazilian forward Joelinton, who was inked for £40 million in 2019 but has scored only six goals in 76 appearances.If Bruce gets sacked in the next 24 hours it is expected that his assistant, Graeme Jones, will take charge for Sunday’s match against Tottenham while the hunt for a permanent manager is stepped up.Few will mourn Bruce and social media is already full of jokes and memes at his expense.Among the big names in the frame are former England midfielder Frank Lampard, who was fired by Chelsea in January, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Lucien Favre, who managed Borussia Dortmund as well as clubs in his native Switzerland.Other names which have been touted are Graham Potter, who has impressed at Brighton, former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and ex-Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, although he is currently under contract at Everton.The Saudis are clearly hoping to transform Newcastle with their money in the same way that Sheikh Mansour and his Abu Dhabi United Group did when they took over Manchester City in 2008.City have won the Premier League title five times, made it to the final of the Champions’ League this year, and splashed out a record fee of £100 million on England midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer.Staveley said she wanted to bring in new players but also said they needed to boost the club’s academy and improve its youth scouting network.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089864100_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3112ef2c33ef8b82df7a1676338ae55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, mike ashley, newcastle united fc

Newcastle Boss is Dead Man Walking But Will Frank Lampard be Chosen to Spend the Saudi Millions?

14:09 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Carl RecineNewcastle manager Steve Bruce
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Carl Recine
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, took over struggling Newcastle United last week. The £305 million takeover has triggered complaints from some human rights groups and other English Premier League clubs.
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce took charge of training at the club on Tuesday, 12 October, despite widespread speculation he is set to be fired by the club’s new Saudi owners.
Bruce, who was appointed by former owner Mike Ashley in July 2019, will reportedly be paid £8 million in compensation.
Newcastle are currently second from bottom in the Premier League and the new owners do not see Bruce as a man they can trust to spend a transfer budget, which could reach £300 million.
Bruce’s most disastrous signing has been Brazilian forward Joelinton, who was inked for £40 million in 2019 but has scored only six goals in 76 appearances.
If Bruce gets sacked in the next 24 hours it is expected that his assistant, Graeme Jones, will take charge for Sunday’s match against Tottenham while the hunt for a permanent manager is stepped up.
Few will mourn Bruce and social media is already full of jokes and memes at his expense.
Among the big names in the frame are former England midfielder Frank Lampard, who was fired by Chelsea in January, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Lucien Favre, who managed Borussia Dortmund as well as clubs in his native Switzerland.
Other names which have been touted are Graham Potter, who has impressed at Brighton, former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and ex-Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, although he is currently under contract at Everton.
The Saudis are clearly hoping to transform Newcastle with their money in the same way that Sheikh Mansour and his Abu Dhabi United Group did when they took over Manchester City in 2008.
City have won the Premier League title five times, made it to the final of the Champions’ League this year, and splashed out a record fee of £100 million on England midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer.
Amanda Staveley, the City power-broker who forced through the Newcastle deal after more than a year of haggling and red tape, said last week: "Of course I want to win the Premier League. At some point, of course, we want trophies. The last time the club won a trophy was 1955. But this is a long term project and it will take some patient capital."
Staveley said she wanted to bring in new players but also said they needed to boost the club’s academy and improve its youth scouting network.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:40 GMT‘A Common Front’: 10 EU Members Join France to Condemn UK Over Post-Brexit Fishing Licences
14:37 GMTTrump 'to Close Deal on Selling His Hotel in Washington'
14:35 GMTTurkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s
14:22 GMTPro-Palestinian Novelist Sally Rooney Controversially Refuses to Have Novel Translated Into Hebrew
14:09 GMTNewcastle Boss is Dead Man Walking But Will Frank Lampard be Chosen to Spend the Saudi Millions?
14:07 GMTUS Naval Institute Claims China Testing Unmanned Combat Ships at Secret Naval Base
13:57 GMTRussia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years
13:46 GMTCurry On: Japan and South Korea Clash Over Dish That Resembles Disputed Islands
13:41 GMT'Let's Enter Their Houses': Duterte Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People in Their Sleep
13:33 GMTPolish Prime Minister Slams Opposition's Speculations on EU Withdrawal Plan
13:29 GMTFormer Uttar Pradesh Chief Launches Poll Campaign Against 'Autocratic' BJP Policies
13:02 GMTWho Will Be Indian Cricket Team's Trump Card in ICC T20 World Cup in the Middle East?
13:00 GMTNo Apology From UK Cabinet Minister for 'Following the Science' on COVID-19
12:37 GMT'I'll Fulfill My Civic Duty': Another Facebook Whistleblower Ready to Go Before Congress to Testify
12:24 GMTTrump Claims 6 January Committee is Just 'Sideshow' to Distract US from Biden's 'Massive Failures'
12:18 GMTUS to Return 157 Stolen Antiquities to India by Year's End
12:05 GMTTenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis
11:43 GMTIndia Rejects Offer to List IPOs of Its Largest Life Insurer LIC on London Stock Exchange
11:20 GMTGOTCHA! The Sun's Anti-Russia Vaccine Lie
11:19 GMTTom Cruise's New Look Sparks Intense Guessing Game on Social Media