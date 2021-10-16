Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe
energy, europe, gas, crisis

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe

11:38 GMT 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Laszlo BaloghA pressure metre is pictured at the gas storage facility of Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM in Zsana November 3, 2014
A pressure metre is pictured at the gas storage facility of Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM in Zsana November 3, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the energy crisis currently faced by Europe could occur again in the future and noted that Russia is ready to conduct a proactive dialogue on energy issues with its European partners.
"We are ready to start a dialogue, the president had also spoken about this, we are ready to sit down with our European partners, colleagues, and I am not just referring to the current gas season, it is possible for such a situation to happen again," the deputy prime minister said during the 'News on Saturday' program on the Russia 1 TV channel.
Novak noted that currently, Europe's underground gas storage facilities lack around 882.9 cubic feet of gas and stressed that urgent action is needed.
Earlier this week, Novak said that gas prices in Europe are high amid low storage levels, not because of lack of supply. According to him, the occupancy of gas storages is at the minimum level over the past five years, that is, approximately 74%, while this percentage is usually higher - 85-90%.
The prices for natural gas have been going up in the European market over the past few months, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.
