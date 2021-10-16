Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/israeli-army-creates-secret-base-to-monitor-irans-activities---reports-1089976271.html
Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
TEL AVIV, October 16 (Sputnik) - The Israeli army has established intelligence and analysis base to monitor Iran's activities, especially related to its... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T19:50+0000
2021-10-16T19:50+0000
news
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377734_0:102:2323:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_440b94b7637658e83fdaaf52fbe32ffa.jpg
The highly secret base gathering Israeli intelligence officers and analysts was launched in recent months as a result of reforms in interdisciplinary intelligence. They identify and analyze the covert actions by Tehran allegedly aimed at concealing the nuclear program, the news website said.Walla added, citing a high-ranking Israeli army officer, that Israel had collected enough information about the Iranian nuclear program, noting that the base employees use artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to collect and analyze data.The base also plays an important role in identifying the Iranian military presence in Syria and striking pro-Iranian armed formations there, the news outlet said.
Israele dovrebbe subire sanzioni coercitiva per le continue azioni aggressive rispetto ai suoi vicini confinanti o meno: l'autorevolezza delle Nazioni Unite ne è seriamente minata!
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377734_155:0:2166:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_55ac6ce43efd0340a34d2e1e9f4acb1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, middle east, israel

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

19:50 GMT 16.10.2021
© AP Photo / Neil CohenIn this photo released by the Israeli army, Israeli soldiers walk towards the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border with Gaza, Monday, Jan. 12, 2009.
In this photo released by the Israeli army, Israeli soldiers walk towards the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border with Gaza, Monday, Jan. 12, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© AP Photo / Neil Cohen
Subscribe
TEL AVIV, October 16 (Sputnik) - The Israeli army has established intelligence and analysis base to monitor Iran's activities, especially related to its nuclear program, the Walla news website reported on Saturday.
The highly secret base gathering Israeli intelligence officers and analysts was launched in recent months as a result of reforms in interdisciplinary intelligence. They identify and analyze the covert actions by Tehran allegedly aimed at concealing the nuclear program, the news website said.
Walla added, citing a high-ranking Israeli army officer, that Israel had collected enough information about the Iranian nuclear program, noting that the base employees use artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to collect and analyze data.
The base also plays an important role in identifying the Iranian military presence in Syria and striking pro-Iranian armed formations there, the news outlet said.
152002
Discuss
Popular comments
Israele dovrebbe subire sanzioni coercitiva per le continue azioni aggressive rispetto ai suoi vicini confinanti o meno: l'autorevolezza delle Nazioni Unite ne è seriamente minata!
Francesco Slossel
16 October, 23:01 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:10 GMTPablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control
19:50 GMTIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
19:24 GMTMacron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office
19:03 GMTTrump Says Results in Arizona County Should Be Decertified Amid Precinct’s 100.6% Ballot Return Rate
19:00 GMTNew Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'
18:51 GMT'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State
18:40 GMTBoJo Reportedly Decried by French Politicians, Diplomats as ‘Populist Incapable of Keeping His Word’
18:13 GMTHardy Helper: New Penis-Attached Sensor May Assist Men in Battling Erectile Issues, Says Media
18:11 GMTVigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess
18:11 GMTMoney Printer Go Brrrr: Biden Blasts GOP Over $2 Trln Tax Cut While Pushing $4 Trln+ in New Spending
17:54 GMTUS Reportedly Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Embassy Staff in Bogota
17:20 GMT'Impossible to Say No to Conor': Mourinho Post Photos of Him Drinking Whiskey With McGregor
16:35 GMTEx-Obama Aide Hushes Biden as POTUS Threatens Prosecution for Trump Team Holdouts in 6 January Probe
16:16 GMTNew Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'
15:56 GMTTexas Constable Deputy Fatally Shot, Two Others Injured During 'Ambush' Outside Nightclub
15:41 GMTNationwide Anti-Fascist Demonstration of Italian Trade Unions Taking Place in Rome - Photo
15:24 GMTTrump Slams DoJ After It Gives Russiagate Conspiracy-Pushing Ex-FBI Deputy Director His Pension Back
14:46 GMTProbe Launched After up to 600 Inmates Riot at Max Security Prison in Vladikavkaz, Russia
14:30 GMTEvidence of Hunter & Joe Biden's Shady Conduct Continues to Pile Up, But Nobody Cares, Analyst Says
14:23 GMTMore Than Just a Coffee Shop: Ex-CIA Agent Says Spies Use Starbucks to Meet Handlers