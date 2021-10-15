https://sputniknews.com/20211015/porn-actresses-sued-over-highly-salient-scandal-sparked-by-alleged-bestiality-tweets-media-says-1089956158.html

Porn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says

Porn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says

The plaintiff is reportedly seeking over $5 million in compensatory damages for the false accusations made via Twitter. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T19:00+0000

2021-10-15T19:00+0000

2021-10-15T19:00+0000

us

porn

lawsuit

actress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107728/25/1077282541_43:0:1920:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_47fb399c0e854b0efdd852dade1e720d.jpg

Prominent porn actress Emily Willis (real name Litzy Lara Banulos) recently filed a defamation lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court against two fellow performers who allegedly sought to undermine her future career prospects, the New York Post reports citing My News LA.According to the newspaper, the lawsuit alleges that the two porn actresses – Gianna Dior (real name Emily Katherine Correro) and Adria Rae (real name Kiersten Vanbelkum) – made false claims on Twitter about Willis being one of the women featured in a certain bestiality video involving a dog.Willis, who this January won the Adult Video News Award for Female Performer of the Year, is seeking over $5 million in compensation, plus punitive damages, after allegedly receiving calls from several producers following the false accusations on Twitter, the newspaper notes.Neither Dior nor Rae could be reached for comment, the newspaper adds.

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/ar-porn-set-to-catch-on-in-a-big-way-as-people-explore-their-sexual-fantasies-at-home-1089893644.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, porn, lawsuit, actress