Porn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says

Prominent porn actress Emily Willis (real name Litzy Lara Banulos) recently filed a defamation lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court against two fellow performers who allegedly sought to undermine her future career prospects, the New York Post reports citing My News LA.According to the newspaper, the lawsuit alleges that the two porn actresses – Gianna Dior (real name Emily Katherine Correro) and Adria Rae (real name Kiersten Vanbelkum) – made false claims on Twitter about Willis being one of the women featured in a certain bestiality video involving a dog.Willis, who this January won the Adult Video News Award for Female Performer of the Year, is seeking over $5 million in compensation, plus punitive damages, after allegedly receiving calls from several producers following the false accusations on Twitter, the newspaper notes.Neither Dior nor Rae could be reached for comment, the newspaper adds.
"There was considerable rumour, speculation, and innuendo about the identities of the performers within the industry, including on social media," the lawsuit reportedly says. "It was a scandal, and a highly salient one, with obvious potential to destroy careers."
"Beyond the obvious economic harm, this was extremely embarrassing and distressing," said the lawsuit. "But worse, to untold others in the industry and in the consumer base, [Willis] may never have a chance to fully clear her name."
