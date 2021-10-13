Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Users Reportedly Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
AR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home
AR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home
A recent report predicts the adult virtual reality industry would grow from US$716 million this year to US$19 billion by 2026. The latest in virtual porn is... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T14:34+0000
2021-10-13T14:35+0000
porn
augmented reality
Free-to-view internet porn on sites like Pornhub and Youporn dominates the adult industry nowadays but will it one day seem as antiquated and quaint as top-shelf magazines?The future could be in virtual reality or more specifically in Augmented Reality, or AR porn.Scott Camball, who runs ARporn.com, explains the difference: "When you put on a virtual reality headset, it transports you into a virtual world. Everything around you is digital, as if you are inside a video game."He said users also get less motion sickness with AR because the brain understands the environment better.Virtual Reality has been available to consumers since 2014 while Augmented Reality glasses have been available since 2016.Mr Camball, speaking from his home in Toronto, told Sputnik: "There was a lot of hype around 2016, but the technology and software did not live up to the media hype. Now that the technology is getting better and more affordable, it will catch on more in the coming years."So what is the attraction of AR porn and why might it take over from traditional internet porn?A recent report by Juniper Research suggested the adult virtual reality industry would grow from US$716 million this year to US$19 billion by 2026Some internet porn producers have been slow to see the potential but Naughty America, which is based in California, have been testing AR technology in a big way.Two other big players in the AR market are BadoinkVR and VRConk.BadoinkVR has teamed up with a Dutch company, Kiiroo, to produce haptic devices which improve the AR sexual experience.Mr Camball said there had been several big game releases in virtual reality such as the survival game Half-Life: Alyx."As gaming companies release more big titles, I believe the VR/AR porn niche will grow as well," he added.But Mr Camball admits there is a danger of AR being exploited by paedophiles and others with nefarious tastes, like serial killer Stephen Port who was obsessed with "drug rape pornography."Mr Camball said: "The industry will need to come together to make sure there are rules and screening in place so this kind of content will not be able to be hosted or distributed on any platforms."
porn, augmented reality

AR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home

14:34 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 13.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Ralf HirschbergerPorn star Stormy Daniels (centre) at an adult entertainment fair in Berlin
Porn star Stormy Daniels (centre) at an adult entertainment fair in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ralf Hirschberger
Subscribe
A recent report predicts the adult virtual reality industry would grow from US$716 million this year to US$19 billion by 2026. The latest in virtual porn is Augmented Reality, AR, but what does it involve?
Free-to-view internet porn on sites like Pornhub and Youporn dominates the adult industry nowadays but will it one day seem as antiquated and quaint as top-shelf magazines?
The future could be in virtual reality or more specifically in Augmented Reality, or AR porn.
Scott Camball, who runs ARporn.com, explains the difference: “When you put on a virtual reality headset, it transports you into a virtual world. Everything around you is digital, as if you are inside a video game.”
Mr Camball, who is also co-founder of Technolust, said: “Augmented reality is a mixture of computer generated images with the real world in the background. It cannot recreate the environment around the user like virtual reality, which can make it seem a lot less exciting, however you get to enjoy your fantasies from the comfort of your own home or on the go.”
He said users also get less motion sickness with AR because the brain understands the environment better.
Virtual Reality has been available to consumers since 2014 while Augmented Reality glasses have been available since 2016.
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueAn augmented reality device
An augmented reality device - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
An augmented reality device
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
Mr Camball, speaking from his home in Toronto, told Sputnik: “There was a lot of hype around 2016, but the technology and software did not live up to the media hype. Now that the technology is getting better and more affordable, it will catch on more in the coming years.”
So what is the attraction of AR porn and why might it take over from traditional internet porn?
Mr Camball said: “AR Porn can create a lot more of an intimate, immersive experience compared to traditional porn. Instead of viewing 2D video you can project an animation of your favorite porn star right in front of you in full size 3D. You are able to walk around and view AR Porn from any angle you choose.”
A recent report by Juniper Research suggested the adult virtual reality industry would grow from US$716 million this year to US$19 billion by 2026
Some internet porn producers have been slow to see the potential but Naughty America, which is based in California, have been testing AR technology in a big way.
Two other big players in the AR market are BadoinkVR and VRConk.
BadoinkVR has teamed up with a Dutch company, Kiiroo, to produce haptic devices which improve the AR sexual experience.
© Photo : Twitter / @valvesoftwareHalf-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Half-Life: Alyx
© Photo : Twitter / @valvesoftware
Mr Camball said there had been several big game releases in virtual reality such as the survival game Half-Life: Alyx.
“As gaming companies release more big titles, I believe the VR/AR porn niche will grow as well,” he added.
But Mr Camball admits there is a danger of AR being exploited by paedophiles and others with nefarious tastes, like serial killer Stephen Port who was obsessed with “drug rape pornography.”
Mr Camball said: “The industry will need to come together to make sure there are rules and screening in place so this kind of content will not be able to be hosted or distributed on any platforms.”
