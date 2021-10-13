https://sputniknews.com/20211013/ar-porn-set-to-catch-on-in-a-big-way-as-people-explore-their-sexual-fantasies-at-home-1089893644.html

AR Porn Set to Catch on in a Big Way as People Explore Their Sexual 'Fantasies' at Home

Free-to-view internet porn on sites like Pornhub and Youporn dominates the adult industry nowadays but will it one day seem as antiquated and quaint as top-shelf magazines?The future could be in virtual reality or more specifically in Augmented Reality, or AR porn.Scott Camball, who runs ARporn.com, explains the difference: “When you put on a virtual reality headset, it transports you into a virtual world. Everything around you is digital, as if you are inside a video game.”He said users also get less motion sickness with AR because the brain understands the environment better.Virtual Reality has been available to consumers since 2014 while Augmented Reality glasses have been available since 2016.Mr Camball, speaking from his home in Toronto, told Sputnik: “There was a lot of hype around 2016, but the technology and software did not live up to the media hype. Now that the technology is getting better and more affordable, it will catch on more in the coming years.”So what is the attraction of AR porn and why might it take over from traditional internet porn?A recent report by Juniper Research suggested the adult virtual reality industry would grow from US$716 million this year to US$19 billion by 2026Some internet porn producers have been slow to see the potential but Naughty America, which is based in California, have been testing AR technology in a big way.Two other big players in the AR market are BadoinkVR and VRConk.BadoinkVR has teamed up with a Dutch company, Kiiroo, to produce haptic devices which improve the AR sexual experience.Mr Camball said there had been several big game releases in virtual reality such as the survival game Half-Life: Alyx.“As gaming companies release more big titles, I believe the VR/AR porn niche will grow as well,” he added.But Mr Camball admits there is a danger of AR being exploited by paedophiles and others with nefarious tastes, like serial killer Stephen Port who was obsessed with “drug rape pornography.”Mr Camball said: “The industry will need to come together to make sure there are rules and screening in place so this kind of content will not be able to be hosted or distributed on any platforms.”

