https://sputniknews.com/20211015/perpetrator-of-archery-attack-in-norway-may-suffer-from-mental-illness-police-say-1089955126.html

Perpetrator of Archery Attack in Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness, Police Say

Perpetrator of Archery Attack in Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness, Police Say

MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The individual behind the deadly archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg is likely suffering from a mental disorder and is now being... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T16:32+0000

2021-10-15T16:32+0000

2021-10-15T16:33+0000

news

europe

norway

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089913348_0:67:3071:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_893b4b55fa6a6ec952ae2a334eeb2a9d.jpg

"The theory that [the crime] is rooted in some kind of Illness is becoming more and more valid ... The final conclusion will be made after psychological examination," police spokesman Per Thomas Omholt said during a press conference.According to the police officer, the perpetrator was hospitalised.On Wednesday evening, the police arrested a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, killing five and wounding several more. The archer is a 37-year-old Dane living locally, who admitted to his crimes and is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, europe, norway, attack