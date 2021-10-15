Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/nasa-iss-loses-orientation-in-space-while-testing-engines-of-soyuz-spacecraft-1089947159.html
NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The International Space Station (ISS) lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T10:56+0000
2021-10-15T11:09+0000
news
soyuz
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089947159.jpg?1634296149
"We received an emergency message from colleagues [from the US segment of the ISS] about the loss of orientation," cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov told the Moscow region-based mission control centre. The centre explained that this was a test of the Soyuz MS-18 motion control system, which is usually carried out with activated engines.The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 66 docked with the ISS on 5 October, bringing actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to the station. The "cinema crew" arrived at the ISS to shoot the first feature film in space known by the working title "Challenge". They were welcomed by an international crew of Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Japan's Aki Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, soyuz, iss

NASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft

10:56 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 15.10.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The International Space Station (ISS) lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will bring the "cinema crew" back to Earth this weekend, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flight-control centre, broadcast by NASA.
"We received an emergency message from colleagues [from the US segment of the ISS] about the loss of orientation," cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov told the Moscow region-based mission control centre.
The centre explained that this was a test of the Soyuz MS-18 motion control system, which is usually carried out with activated engines.
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 66 docked with the ISS on 5 October, bringing actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to the station. The "cinema crew" arrived at the ISS to shoot the first feature film in space known by the working title "Challenge". They were welcomed by an international crew of Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Japan's Aki Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.
320000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTNASA: ISS Loses Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz Spacecraft
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says
10:35 GMTSatellite Images Reportedly Show Chinese Construction at Naval Base in Cambodia Amid US Anger
09:55 GMT'Proud to Carry on Ancient Rituals': Descendant of Royal Family in India's Himachal Pradesh
09:51 GMTBrexit Minister Says EU Proposal on NI Protocol ‘Ultimately Unacceptable’ Without Change in ECJ Role
09:05 GMTAt Least 32 Killed, About 53 Injured in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Source Says
08:58 GMTCOVID Testing Lab in UK Suspended as Over 40,000 People May Have Received Wrong Results
08:23 GMTLinkedIn to Close Social Network Function in China Over Restrictive Regulations
08:22 GMTEurope's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty', UN Agency Chief Says
08:20 GMTKenyan Police Arrest Husband of Murdered Olympic Runner
08:12 GMTAustralian Health Dept Warns of Dangerous 'Dr Death' Drug Disguised as MDMA Circulating in Melbourne
08:10 GMTDussehra Festival: Indian Celebs Share One Social Evil They Wish to Eradicate For a Better World
07:53 GMTBrent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since October 2018
07:35 GMTBiden Commission Split on Expanding Supreme Court But Says Justices’ Tenure 'Merits Consideration’
07:07 GMTNorwegian Bow Shooter Reportedly Handed Over to Health Services
06:58 GMTTaliban Ban Logging in Afghanistan, Spokesman Says
06:55 GMTUnextinguished Incense Believed to Be Behind Deadly Fire in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, Reports Say
06:39 GMTDanish Comedy Postponed Due to Uncanny Similarities With Kongsberg Bow-and-Arrow Shooting Spree
06:16 GMTDeputy PM: Gazprom to Increase Production Capacity if Europe Increases Volume of Long-Term Contracts
05:49 GMTQueen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26