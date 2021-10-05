https://sputniknews.com/20211005/russian-film-crew-arrives-at-iss-to-make-first-feature-movie-in-space-1089682938.html

Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space

Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (Sputnik) - Due to a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the docking was carried out in manual mode. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T13:09+0000

2021-10-05T13:09+0000

2021-10-05T13:09+0000

russia

movie

space

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089682199_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d1452ffc3b30ca8f0a750f11aa32fc.jpg

Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.

vanda sck I have chronic hepatitis B which leads to cirrhosis of the liver I was told there was not healing and it was recommended to use a lamivudine medicine that was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to hair loss and kidney problems. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonials from former patients cured of hepatitis B, Erectile dysfunction, Kidney disease and c .. I placed an order for her product I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone suffering from kidney stones, breast cancer, cirrhosis of the liver, Heart disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

russia

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, movie, space, iss