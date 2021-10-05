Registration was successful!
Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (Sputnik) - Due to a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the docking was carried out in manual mode.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.
russia, movie, space, iss

Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space

13:09 GMT 05.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankActress Yulia Peresild of the ISS Expedition 66 prime crew puts on her spacesuit at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz MS-19 mission to be involved in making the feature film "The Challenge" aboard the International Space Station is scheduled for 5 October 2021 at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome
Actress Yulia Peresild of the ISS Expedition 66 prime crew puts on her spacesuit at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz MS-19 mission to be involved in making the feature film The Challenge aboard the International Space Station is scheduled for 5 October 2021 at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (Sputnik) - Due to a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the docking was carried out in manual mode.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.
The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).
Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.
