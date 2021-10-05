Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space

Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.
vanda sck
I have chronic hepatitis B which leads to cirrhosis of the liver I was told there was not healing and it was recommended to use a lamivudine medicine that was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to hair loss and kidney problems. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonials from former patients cured of hepatitis B, Erectile dysfunction, Kidney disease and c .. I placed an order for her product I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone suffering from kidney stones, breast cancer, cirrhosis of the liver, Heart disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (Sputnik) - Due to a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the docking was carried out in manual mode.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.
The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).
Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.
I have chronic hepatitis B which leads to cirrhosis of the liver I was told there was not healing and it was recommended to use a lamivudine medicine that was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to hair loss and kidney problems. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonials from former patients cured of hepatitis B, Erectile dysfunction, Kidney disease and c .. I placed an order for her product I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone suffering from kidney stones, breast cancer, cirrhosis of the liver, Heart disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm count, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203