https://sputniknews.com/20211015/fighting-erupts-in-beirut-is-this-the-beginning-of-a-lebanese-civil-war-1089926820.html

Fighting Erupts in Beirut; Is This the Beginning of a Lebanese Civil War?

Fighting Erupts in Beirut; Is This the Beginning of a Lebanese Civil War?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get a vaccine and what this could mean for his... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T09:44+0000

2021-10-15T09:44+0000

2021-10-15T09:54+0000

hezbollah

joe biden

beirut

donald trump

democrat

transgender

us

lebanon

afghanistan

coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089926511_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f24ec4a8cee6dd2b62eb3d5d75c6307b.png

Fighting Erupts in Beirut; Is This The Beginning Of A Lebanese Civil War? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get a vaccine and what this could mean for his career and the NBA, the sudden fighting in Beirut that could erupt into a civil war, subpoenas coming from the January 6th committee, and the record low approval of Biden from Black Americans.

Guests:Austin Pelli - Producer of Fault Lines | Kyrie Irving’s Refusal to Get VaccinatedCordell Woodland - Producer of Fault Lines | Kyrie Irving’s Refusal to Get VaccinatedDaniel Lazar - Independent journalist and author | Fighting in Beirut and More January 6th RepercussionsMargaret Kimberly - Senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report | Biden Polling Among Blacks PlummetsIn the first hour, Austin Pelli and Cordell Woodland joined the show to talk about Stephen A. Smith slamming Kyrie Irving for opposing the vaccine mandate for seemingly no reason. We also had a conversation on Dave Chappelle’s new special The Closer and why the trans community is so outraged at it.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare for a discussion on the borderline civil war that is erupting in Lebanon right now. How has the fragmented past and recent events caused this conflict to erupt in the country? Daniel also discussed the committee looking into January 6th making large leaps to convict high-ranking Trump administration members.In the third hour, Margaret Kimberly joined the conversation to talk about the approval rating of Joe Biden plummeting. Margaret also talked about the Trump vs Biden publicity in the modern sphere and how this might affect the next election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

beirut

lebanon

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

hezbollah, joe biden, beirut, donald trump, democrat, transgender, us, lebanon, afghanistan, coup, vaccine, republican, steve bannon, fault lines, davechappelle, aoc, аудио, radio