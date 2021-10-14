https://sputniknews.com/20211014/memes-go-viral-as-grigor-dimitrov-shocks-us-open-champion-daniil-medvedev-at-indian-wells-1089913219.html

Memes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells

Following World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev's defeat to former top-10 player Grigor Dimitrov in the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to troll the top seed for his performance in the match.Аt the same time, a few tennis supporters slammed him for missing out on a potential shot at dethroning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic from the pinnacle of the ATP rankings.Former women's No. 1 Tracy Austin, though, gave the credit for his loss to his opponent Dimitrov. The American claimed that Medvedev was flummoxed by the Bulgarian's tactics as he didn't allow him to get into any sort of rhythm.Medvedev's loss came out of the blue, considering he led Dimitrov 6-4 4-1, and was on the verge of yet another victory, but subsequently lost the plot as his challenger mounted a spectacular comeback to seal a memorable 4-6 6-4 6-3 triumph in 2 hours and 15 minutes.However, Medvedev wasn't too perturbed about his defeat to Dimitrov as he insisted that it "wasn't the end of the world"."If I would lose the US Open final, maybe [I] would have been a little bit tough on myself. But I do think I see kind of the reasons why this happened. Grigor played [the] second part of the match better than anybody did against me [at the] US Open that I won," Medvedev said. "Playing this level, I don't see him losing to anybody, but let's see the result," the Moscow-born player added during his post match press conference, while explaining the reasons behind his poor show."I don't see [it as the] end of the world this match. I'm definitely going to just continue working for the next one and just try to be better next time, because, Indian Wells, I really like the place, so I want to try to do better one day," he added.

