Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/memes-go-viral-as-grigor-dimitrov-shocks-us-open-champion-daniil-medvedev-at-indian-wells-1089913219.html
Memes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
Memes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
Daniil Medvedev is one of the most consistent players on the ATP tour, especially on the hard courts, with his only Grand Slam coming at the US Open last... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T12:16+0000
2021-10-14T12:16+0000
tennis
sport
novak djokovic
wimbledon
us open
sputnik
memes
sport
sport
tennis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089920786_0:0:2581:1452_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b2d23d897057ab66955b29523edde3.jpg
Following World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev's defeat to former top-10 player Grigor Dimitrov in the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to troll the top seed for his performance in the match.Аt the same time, a few tennis supporters slammed him for missing out on a potential shot at dethroning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic from the pinnacle of the ATP rankings.Former women's No. 1 Tracy Austin, though, gave the credit for his loss to his opponent Dimitrov. The American claimed that Medvedev was flummoxed by the Bulgarian's tactics as he didn't allow him to get into any sort of rhythm.Medvedev's loss came out of the blue, considering he led Dimitrov 6-4 4-1, and was on the verge of yet another victory, but subsequently lost the plot as his challenger mounted a spectacular comeback to seal a memorable 4-6 6-4 6-3 triumph in 2 hours and 15 minutes.However, Medvedev wasn't too perturbed about his defeat to Dimitrov as he insisted that it "wasn't the end of the world"."If I would lose the US Open final, maybe [I] would have been a little bit tough on myself. But I do think I see kind of the reasons why this happened. Grigor played [the] second part of the match better than anybody did against me [at the] US Open that I won," Medvedev said. "Playing this level, I don't see him losing to anybody, but let's see the result," the Moscow-born player added during his post match press conference, while explaining the reasons behind his poor show."I don't see [it as the] end of the world this match. I'm definitely going to just continue working for the next one and just try to be better next time, because, Indian Wells, I really like the place, so I want to try to do better one day," he added.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089920786_0:0:2581:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_9d319ad5a8e695776fd43d0e1b26b519.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennis, sport, novak djokovic, wimbledon, us open, sputnik, memes, sport, sport, tennis, viral, tennis players, sputnik, viral, memes, viral, us open, tennis star

Memes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells

12:16 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Jayne Kamin-OnceaOct 13, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) shakes hands with Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) after their fourth round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Oct 13, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) shakes hands with Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) after their fourth round match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Jayne Kamin-Oncea
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Daniil Medvedev is one of the most consistent players on the ATP tour, especially on the hard courts, with his only Grand Slam coming at the US Open last month. The Russian is known for his unbelievable on-ground coverage as he loves to move around his opponents with the help of angles and spin. All this couldn't rescue him in California.
Following World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev's defeat to former top-10 player Grigor Dimitrov in the pre-quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to troll the top seed for his performance in the match.

Аt the same time, a few tennis supporters slammed him for missing out on a potential shot at dethroning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic from the pinnacle of the ATP rankings.

Former women's No. 1 Tracy Austin, though, gave the credit for his loss to his opponent Dimitrov.
The American claimed that Medvedev was flummoxed by the Bulgarian's tactics as he didn't allow him to get into any sort of rhythm.
Medvedev's loss came out of the blue, considering he led Dimitrov 6-4 4-1, and was on the verge of yet another victory, but subsequently lost the plot as his challenger mounted a spectacular comeback to seal a memorable 4-6 6-4 6-3 triumph in 2 hours and 15 minutes.

However, Medvedev wasn't too perturbed about his defeat to Dimitrov as he insisted that it "wasn't the end of the world".

"If I would lose the US Open final, maybe [I] would have been a little bit tough on myself. But I do think I see kind of the reasons why this happened. Grigor played [the] second part of the match better than anybody did against me [at the] US Open that I won," Medvedev said.
"Playing this level, I don't see him losing to anybody, but let's see the result," the Moscow-born player added during his post match press conference, while explaining the reasons behind his poor show.

"I don't see [it as the] end of the world this match. I'm definitely going to just continue working for the next one and just try to be better next time, because, Indian Wells, I really like the place, so I want to try to do better one day," he added.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
dwdaniel walmper
14 October, 15:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:11 GMT‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
12:48 GMTJavid 'Sorry' for COVID-19 Losses After Report Decries One of UK's 'Worst Public Health Failures'
12:39 GMTWATCH Tanks Drive Along Beirut Streets in Wake of Deadly Shooting
12:16 GMTMemes Go Viral as Grigor Dimitrov Shocks US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
12:11 GMTUS Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year
12:06 GMTAndrew Cuomo Got Chewed Out by Father Over Women's 'T*ties' Appraisal, 'Penis Politics' Book Claims
12:01 GMTChina Builds New Missile-Armed Heavy Drone Capable of Evading Enemy Air Defences
11:39 GMTNorway Police Treating Kongsberg Bow Shooting as Terror Attack
11:33 GMTPutin: Traditional Values ​Remain Russia's Key Moral Pillar Despite Criticism
11:30 GMTAs Protesters Killed in Beirut, What is Going On in Lebanon and Why is There a Fear of Civil War?
11:28 GMTSuspect in Norway Bow Attack Violated Restraining Order From Relative in 2020, Reports Say
11:17 GMTRare Conjoined Turtles With Two Heads and One Body Hatch in Massachusetts
11:16 GMTDuterte's Quip About Vaccinating People in Their Sleep Was a Joke, Spokesman Says
11:09 GMTUK Chancellor Says It's ‘Not Government’s Job’ to Save Businesses Facing Bankruptcy Amid Gas Crunch
11:01 GMTFull-Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year, US Military Says
10:57 GMTIndia Completes Excavation Work at Strategic All-Weather Sela Tunnel on China Border
10:45 GMTPrince William Urges 'Great Minds' to 'Repair This Planet', Not Search Space for 'Next Place to Go'
10:33 GMTKremlin Reveals When Putin Will Get COVID Booster Shot
10:19 GMT'Federalism is Dead, Conspiracy Clear', Modi Govt Slammed for Changing Rules to Guard Borders
10:02 GMTGiulio Regeni: Four Egyptian Security Officers Go on Trial in Absentia for Murder of Italian Student