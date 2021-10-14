Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/lebanons-ex-pm-hariri-says-beirut-violence-reminiscent-of-civil-war-1089926987.html
Lebanon's Ex-PM Hariri Says Beirut Violence Reminiscent of Civil War
Lebanon's Ex-PM Hariri Says Beirut Violence Reminiscent of Civil War
At least six people were killed and dozens more were injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Thursday's shooting at a protest in Beirut.He said that the latest episodes of violence remind him of a civil war his country once went through. "What happened today, the scenes of shooting, shelling and the spread of militants reminded us of the hateful images of the civil war, which are rejected by all standards and condemned in the strongest possible way," Hariri wrote. He has also called on the army to do their best to protect civilians. "We call on the army and security forces to take maximum measures to prevent all forms of shooting, arrest armed people, protect civilians, prevent attacks on them, protect public and private property and maintain civil peace."At least six people were killed and several more were wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire at a group of people heading to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge who has been investigating last year's deadly Beirut port explosion. The rally was organised by supporters and allies of the Shi'ite group Hezbollah.
"We call on the army and security forces to take maximum measures /.../" Is he calling for a coup here?
lebanon, news, middle east

Lebanon's Ex-PM Hariri Says Beirut Violence Reminiscent of Civil War

15:22 GMT 14.10.2021 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 14.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinA Lebanese army soldier inspects a car with multiple bullet holes after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
A Lebanese army soldier inspects a car with multiple bullet holes after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Sofia Chegodaeva
Being updated
At least six people were killed and dozens more were injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday.
Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Thursday's shooting at a protest in Beirut.
He said that the latest episodes of violence remind him of a civil war his country once went through.
"What happened today, the scenes of shooting, shelling and the spread of militants reminded us of the hateful images of the civil war, which are rejected by all standards and condemned in the strongest possible way," Hariri wrote.
He has also called on the army to do their best to protect civilians.
"We call on the army and security forces to take maximum measures to prevent all forms of shooting, arrest armed people, protect civilians, prevent attacks on them, protect public and private property and maintain civil peace."
At least six people were killed and several more were wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire at a group of people heading to the Justice Palace to protest against the judge who has been investigating last year's deadly Beirut port explosion. The rally was organised by supporters and allies of the Shi'ite group Hezbollah.
14 October, 18:29 GMT
"We call on the army and security forces to take maximum measures /.../" Is he calling for a coup here?
GGone
14 October, 19:03 GMT
