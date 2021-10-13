https://sputniknews.com/20211013/two-thirds-of-us-republican-voters-want-trump-to-run-again-in-2024-poll-shows-1089893394.html

Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows

Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows

2021-10-13

"While 67 percent of Republican voters say Trump should run for president in 2024, 29 percent say he should not," a press release explaining the poll said. "Eighty-two percent of Republicans view Trump favourably and 17 percent hold unfavourable views, indicating that a small chunk prefer someone new despite their admiration for the 45th president."Among Republican voters who don’t want to see Trump run again, early loyalties appear split between former Vice President Mike Pence (26 percent) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (20 percent).The 8-11 October poll of 1,999 registered voters also showed opposition to another Trump term at 59 percent, when Democrats and independent voters are included.Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of another bid for the presidency, although in recent rallies he has focused largely on unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in the last election instead of in 2024.

