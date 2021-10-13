https://sputniknews.com/20211013/state-department-investigating-if-trump-appointees-took-home-gifts-for-foreigners-reports-say-1089880323.html

State Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department Inspector General's Office is investigating if officials from former President Donald Trump's administration...

The Office is probing whether Trump's political appointees removed the gifts from the State Department gift vault in January and took them home, a department official said.The missing presents' value is “significant,” the source said.The TV channel said US media earlier reported that gift bags for foreign delegations at a G7 summit that was supposed to be held at Camp David in 2020 but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic were missing.The channel clarifies that the gifts presented to US officials are registered by the protocol department of the State Department; gifts can be transferred to the national archives or to another state institution, or redeemed, compensating the cost to the US Department of the Treasury.

