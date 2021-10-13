Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The efficacy results of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine when administered alone against the Delta variant of COVID-19 reach 70% and... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
According to the Gamaleya Centre analysis, the Sputnik Light vaccine administered alone demonstrated 70% efficacy against the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination. In the age group up to 60 years, the vaccine has demonstrated 75% effectiveness. For the Delta variant, Sputnik Light has been shown to be more effective than some two-shot vaccines, the RDIF statement said. The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the human adenovirus serotype 26, the first component of Sputnik V – the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. Sputnik Light has been authorised in more than 15 countries with the registration process ongoing in a further 30 countries. Sputnik Light will be produced by RDIF's international partners in more than 10 countries (India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Turkey, etc.). This includes the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer. Sputnik Light has been proven to be safe and highly effective by real-world vaccination data in a number of countries. In particular, the vaccine has demonstrated the efficacy of between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly as confirmed by the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Paraguay's Ministry of Health also found Sputnik Light to be 93.5% effective during the country's ongoing vaccination campaign. Thanks to its safety and efficacy, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is now used both on a standalone basis and studied in combination with vaccines from other producers in multiple countries. The heterogeneous boosting approach (a "vaccine cocktail" using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V. This approach was proven to be successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against coronavirus. RDIF initiated partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies on the combination of the first component of Sputnik V with other vaccines. Such studies are currently ongoing in Russia, Argentina, Azerbaijan and UAE, among others.According to the recent observational study published by The Lancet, Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine shows a drop in efficiency rate against the Delta variant to 47% six months after the injection. The global outbreak of the pandemic was declared in 2020 after the first reports came from Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The World Health Organisation has so far recorded a cumulative total of 237,655,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,846,981 deaths.
The glaring discrepancy in the efficacy of Sputnik V and Western vaccines, is due to the different 'technologies' used of how to make the human body respond. ...long story short, a 'vector' is used to make the human body respond to the 'infection'. In Western vaccines that vector is animal DNA, ...chimpanzee, Sputnik V the vector is human. No wonder then, that Sputnik V is readily recognized by human bodies and not wonder either, that these 'typical' vaccination side effects in the Western vaccines, don't occur with Sputnik V.
Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19

Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19

12:30 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 13.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The efficacy results of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine when administered alone against the Delta variant of COVID-19 reach 70% and surpass some of the two-shot vaccines, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Wednesday.
"The efficacy results of the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against the Delta variant of coronavirus significantly outperform those of a number of two-shot vaccines. Crucially, the data from the Gamaleya Center [vaccine developer] confirms that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is among the best vaccines against coronavirus. This has also been confirmed by a number of other studies," Dmitriev said in a statement.
According to the Gamaleya Centre analysis, the Sputnik Light vaccine administered alone demonstrated 70% efficacy against the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination. In the age group up to 60 years, the vaccine has demonstrated 75% effectiveness. For the Delta variant, Sputnik Light has been shown to be more effective than some two-shot vaccines, the RDIF statement said.
The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the human adenovirus serotype 26, the first component of Sputnik V – the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus. Sputnik Light has been authorised in more than 15 countries with the registration process ongoing in a further 30 countries.
Sputnik Light will be produced by RDIF’s international partners in more than 10 countries (India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Turkey, etc.). This includes the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer.
Daily New COVID-19 Cases - Sputnik International
Sputnik Light has been proven to be safe and highly effective by real-world vaccination data in a number of countries. In particular, the vaccine has demonstrated the efficacy of between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly as confirmed by the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Paraguay’s Ministry of Health also found Sputnik Light to be 93.5% effective during the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign.
Thanks to its safety and efficacy, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is now used both on a standalone basis and studied in combination with vaccines from other producers in multiple countries. The heterogeneous boosting approach (a “vaccine cocktail” using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V. This approach was proven to be successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against coronavirus. RDIF initiated partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies on the combination of the first component of Sputnik V with other vaccines. Such studies are currently ongoing in Russia, Argentina, Azerbaijan and UAE, among others.
Daily New COVID-19 Cases in Argentina - Sputnik International
According to the recent observational study published by The Lancet, Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine shows a drop in efficiency rate against the Delta variant to 47% six months after the injection.
"The vaccine’s one-shot regimen makes it a strong solution for countries with low vaccination rates. Sputnik Light can also be successfully used to maintain existing herd immunity as a booster shot," Denis Logunov, Gamaleya Centre deputy director, noted.
The global outbreak of the pandemic was declared in 2020 after the first reports came from Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The World Health Organisation has so far recorded a cumulative total of 237,655,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,846,981 deaths.
Popular comments
The glaring discrepancy in the efficacy of Sputnik V and Western vaccines, is due to the different 'technologies' used of how to make the human body respond. ...long story short, a 'vector' is used to make the human body respond to the 'infection'. In Western vaccines that vector is animal DNA, ...chimpanzee, Sputnik V the vector is human. No wonder then, that Sputnik V is readily recognized by human bodies and not wonder either, that these 'typical' vaccination side effects in the Western vaccines, don't occur with Sputnik V.
Boris Jaruselski
13 October, 15:53 GMT
