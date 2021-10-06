https://sputniknews.com/20211006/uae-authorizes-russian-sputnik-light-as-stand-alone-vaccine-booster-shot-rdif-says-1089702739.html

UAE Authorizes Russian Sputnik Light as Stand-Alone Vaccine, Booster Shot, RDIF Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates authorized Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as a stand-alone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

"UAE authorizes 1-shot Sputnik Light, 1st component of #SputnikV, as a stand-alone vaccine. UAE also approved Sputnik Light as a booster shot," the statement, released in the official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine, read.The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, on the recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.The Russian single-dose vaccine is currently used on a standalone basis, as well as is studied in combination with other vaccines. RDIF, in particular, has suggested using Sputnik Light as a booster for two-shot AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.

