UAE Authorizes Russian Sputnik Light as Stand-Alone Vaccine, Booster Shot, RDIF Says

"UAE authorizes 1-shot Sputnik Light, 1st component of #SputnikV, as a stand-alone vaccine. UAE also approved Sputnik Light as a booster shot," the statement, released in the official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine, read.The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, on the recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.The Russian single-dose vaccine is currently used on a standalone basis, as well as is studied in combination with other vaccines. RDIF, in particular, has suggested using Sputnik Light as a booster for two-shot AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.
09:23 GMT 06.10.2021
In this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a view shows a fridge with packages of Russian Sputnik-Light one-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during clinical trials, in Moscow, Russia.
In this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a view shows a fridge with packages of Russian Sputnik-Light one-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during clinical trials, in Moscow, Russia.
© RIA Novosti . Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates authorized Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as a stand-alone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.
"UAE authorizes 1-shot Sputnik Light, 1st component of #SputnikV, as a stand-alone vaccine. UAE also approved Sputnik Light as a booster shot," the statement, released in the official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine, read.
The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, on the recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.
The Russian single-dose vaccine is currently used on a standalone basis, as well as is studied in combination with other vaccines.
RDIF, in particular, has suggested using Sputnik Light as a booster for two-shot AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.
