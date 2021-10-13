Registration was successful!
Poland Challenges EU Authority; Polexit?
Poland Challenges EU Authority; Polexit?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the question of the authority of the European Union posed in a Polish court... 13.10.2021
Poland Challenges EU Authority; Polexit?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the question of the authority of the European Union posed in a Polish court, the growing debt of the United States, and the ramping up of the shadow war the US and China are engaging in.
Guests:Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | EU Authority Challenged, Poland &amp; German Court Challenge EU SupremacyTed Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | McConnell Sends Letter To Biden, Won't Assist On Debt CeilingMark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Daniel Ellsberg on Milley, China and the Dangerous of Nuclear WarIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the dispute between Poland and the European Union which is being manifested in Polish and German courts. Peter predicts this will have a larger impact over time for the politics of Poland and other European Union players.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the credit of the United States, specifically regarding the value of the dollar. Ted also discussed Trump being thrown to the wolves whilst past presidents are protected.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the growing conflict between the United States and China over the independence of Taiwan. China and the US are both readying up for a possible nuclear outcome.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Poland Challenges EU Authority; Polexit?

09:40 GMT 13.10.2021
Poland Challenges EU Authority; Polexit?
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the question of the authority of the European Union posed in a Polish court, the growing debt of the United States, and the ramping up of the shadow war the US and China are engaging in.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | EU Authority Challenged, Poland & German Court Challenge EU Supremacy
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | McConnell Sends Letter To Biden, Won't Assist On Debt Ceiling
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | Daniel Ellsberg on Milley, China and the Dangerous of Nuclear War
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the dispute between Poland and the European Union which is being manifested in Polish and German courts. Peter predicts this will have a larger impact over time for the politics of Poland and other European Union players.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the credit of the United States, specifically regarding the value of the dollar. Ted also discussed Trump being thrown to the wolves whilst past presidents are protected.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the growing conflict between the United States and China over the independence of Taiwan. China and the US are both readying up for a possible nuclear outcome.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
