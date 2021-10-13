Blinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem
16:55 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 13.10.2021)
This Monday, March 4, 2019 photo shows United States consulate building in Jerusalem.
In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This was followed by a series of events, including the moving of the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, while the consulate that dealt with Palestinian affairs was merged with the new embassy.
The US will go ahead with its plan to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem as part of its efforts to deepen relations with Palestinians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference with his Israeli and UAE counterparts in DC.
"We'll be moving forward with the process of opening a consulate as part of deepening of those ties with the Palestinians," Blinken said.
The US consulate dedicated to Palestinian affairs was merged with the new embassy after it was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017.
In a separate development, Blinken said that the Biden administration is committed to building on the efforts from the previous Trump administration to improve relations between Israel and the Arab countries.
"We strongly support these historic steps and are committed to continue building on the efforts of the last administration to expand the circle of countries with normalized relations with Israel in the years ahead," Blinken said during a press conference.
Blinken met with his Israeli and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts in Washington to review progress made over the last year since the normalisation of UAE-Israel relations via the Abraham Accords.
The US secretary of state said the diplomats discussed the launching of two new working groups among the trilateral group that will address religious coexistence and water and energy issues in the Middle East.
The diplomats also discussed regional security issues including Iran's nuclear program and reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Blinken added.
