https://sputniknews.com/20211013/blinken-us-to-press-ahead-with-its-plan-to-reopen-palestinian-mission-in-jerusalem-1089898998.html

Blinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem

Blinken: US to Press Ahead With Its Plan to Reopen Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem

In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This was followed by a series of events, including the moving... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T16:55+0000

2021-10-13T16:55+0000

2021-10-13T17:27+0000

jerusalem

news

world

us

antony blinken

consulate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995303_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37e6585c796b03ace0888172701815a5.jpg

The US will go ahead with its plan to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem as part of its efforts to deepen relations with Palestinians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference with his Israeli and UAE counterparts in DC.The US consulate dedicated to Palestinian affairs was merged with the new embassy after it was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017.In a separate development, Blinken said that the Biden administration is committed to building on the efforts from the previous Trump administration to improve relations between Israel and the Arab countries.Blinken met with his Israeli and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts in Washington to review progress made over the last year since the normalisation of UAE-Israel relations via the Abraham Accords.The US secretary of state said the diplomats discussed the launching of two new working groups among the trilateral group that will address religious coexistence and water and energy issues in the Middle East.The diplomats also discussed regional security issues including Iran's nuclear program and reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Blinken added.

jerusalem

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jerusalem, news, world, us, antony blinken, consulate