US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

The American diplomat plans to hold meetings with Ryabkov, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, and Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov during her visit. On Monday, Nuland told Sputnik upon her arrival in Moscow that her negotiations with Russian officials would focus on stable and predictable bilateral relations.Previously, Nuland was barred from entering the country - which was a response to Washington's entry ban on several Russian officials and foreign affairs experts. However, before her visit, the US removed several diplomats from the black list.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she is expected to hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
