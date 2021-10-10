https://sputniknews.com/20211010/us-lifted-sanctions-on-several-russians-ahead-of-nulands-moscow-trip-1089815275.html

US Lifts Sanctions on Several Russians Ahead of Nuland's Moscow Trip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has lifted sanctions on several Russian officials ahead of Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's trip to Moscow, a... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

Maria Zakharova confirmed that Nuland had been barred from entering Russia in a tit-for-tat move after Washington slapped Russian officials with entry bans. Nuland is expected to come to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other dignitaries."She was on the sanctions list, which means she could not cross the border. They [the US] put Russian officials, foreign affairs experts on their blacklist. In this case, we approached the problem reciprocally. Yes, she will come to Russia", Zakharova told a Russian TV show.Nuland will arrive in Moscow on 11 October for a three-day visit. The Department of State said she will meet with senior Russian officials and other interlocutors to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues. She will fly to Beirut on Thursday and to London on Friday.

koursk koursk billionaires mobsters are losing geostrategic space, a space won by the people's republic of china and the russian federation *** the big mafia listed in forbes and bloomberg have no other choice but to use their media bazaar to communicate, on the abandonment of sanctions against russia and the strengthening of sanctions against china *** it is with this used string, that the underworld that reigns over washington and brussels, believes it can divide china and russia *** in economy and development, russia, china and their allies do without the dollar, and the sanctions, blockades and whims of the big mafia are ineffective *** organized crime which governs the nato zone has absolutely nothing effective against Russia and China

