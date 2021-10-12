Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/daily-express-apologises-for-publishing-false-claims-about-russia-stealing-astrazeneca-jab-formula-1089871735.html
Daily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
Daily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
Daily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
2021-10-12T19:29+0000
2021-10-12T19:27+0000
russia
retraction
uk
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083279782_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_7f3e8dda41a3ac817f8cbe554ca60e5e.jpg
The Daily Express, a British tabloid, issued a correction to an 11 October article, which falsely claimed that "Russia [...] copied the formula of the AstraZeneca jab and used it to help make its own vaccine". The media outlet called the material published in the article false, noting that the information about the group that created the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, is publicly known.The British tabloid apologised for the publication of the false theft claim and sought to "set the record straight" by publishing the official response of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the Sputnik V development.The claims that a Russian spy stole an AstraZeneca vaccine formula to create Sputnik V – the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine – were originally published by another British tabloid, The Sun. The Kremlin rejected the claims as "unscientific", while the RDIF detailed why such statements are false. The Sun, however, has not yet retracted the article containing the false claim and, instead, published another falsity claiming that Russia not only copied the vaccine formula, but also routinely engages in stealing commercial secrets from the UK.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/kremlin-slams-sun-article-claiming-russia-stole-astrazeneca-vaccine-formula-as-deeply-unscientific-1089830415.html
Wow! A zio-media outlet apologizing for smearing something Russian! And a brit one, to boot. I think this is a first.
Just another desperate attempt to make Russia the boogeyman with no regard for the truth. Russia should file a lawsuit.
2
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083279782_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bdad073b7b4721b42dab7343bd833008.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, retraction, uk, sputnik v

Daily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula

19:29 GMT 12.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov / Go to the photo bankA medic prepares a dose of Russian Gam-COVID-VAK (trademark "Sputnik V") coronavirus vaccine in the shopping mall "Gostiny Dvor", in Tula, Russia.
A medic prepares a dose of Russian Gam-COVID-VAK (trademark Sputnik V) coronavirus vaccine in the shopping mall Gostiny Dvor, in Tula, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Another British tabloid, The Sun, the first to publish a notorious fake "exclusive", continues to peddle allegations that Moscow is trying to steal commercial secrets from the UK, including the vaccine formula.
The Daily Express, a British tabloid, issued a correction to an 11 October article, which falsely claimed that "Russia [...] copied the formula of the AstraZeneca jab and used it to help make its own vaccine". The media outlet called the material published in the article false, noting that the information about the group that created the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, is publicly known.
The British tabloid apologised for the publication of the false theft claim and sought to "set the record straight" by publishing the official response of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the Sputnik V development.
"Sputnik V is based on a well-studied human adenoviral platform whose efficacy and safety have been proven over decades. Developers of Sputnik V, the Gamaleya Center, used the same human adenoviral platform for their earlier groundbreaking research over the years, including vaccines against Ebola in 2017 and MERS in 2019, to quickly develop Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19. In contrast, AstraZeneca uses chimpanzee adenoviral vector for its vaccine rather than the human vector used by Sputnik V".
The claims that a Russian spy stole an AstraZeneca vaccine formula to create Sputnik V – the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine – were originally published by another British tabloid, The Sun.
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
Yesterday, 10:03 GMT
The Kremlin rejected the claims as "unscientific", while the RDIF detailed why such statements are false. The Sun, however, has not yet retracted the article containing the false claim and, instead, published another falsity claiming that Russia not only copied the vaccine formula, but also routinely engages in stealing commercial secrets from the UK.
303000
Discuss
Popular comments
Wow! A zio-media outlet apologizing for smearing something Russian! And a brit one, to boot. I think this is a first.
vtvot tak
12 October, 22:43 GMT
000000
Just another desperate attempt to make Russia the boogeyman with no regard for the truth. Russia should file a lawsuit.
Ladyshadow
12 October, 22:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:19 GMTClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
19:45 GMTMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
19:29 GMTDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
19:25 GMTNorth Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
19:00 GMTCommercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate
18:49 GMTWest Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says
18:38 GMTBiden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency
18:35 GMTGabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
18:14 GMTTrump Asked Whether Ex-Vietnamese PM Had Name 'Fook You' Ahead of Meeting With Him, Book Claims
17:39 GMT'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote
17:33 GMTUS Embassy in Colombia Reports Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Before US State Secretary Blinken's Visit
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl
16:46 GMTVolcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves
16:44 GMTBiden Admin Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
16:40 GMTDeployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
16:22 GMTDominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response
16:16 GMT'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
16:10 GMTName and Seumas: Labour to Reveal Corbyn Advisor Milne Among Leakers of Party Probe