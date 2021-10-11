https://sputniknews.com/20211011/sputnik-v-developers-blast-media-for-fake-news-undermining-global-partnership-to-fight-covid-1089837757.html

Sputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'

Earlier, the UK tabloid The Sun claimed that British security forces believe a Russian spy had stolen the formula for the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Moscow... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

The developers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have lambasted The Sun's report about Russia allegedly stealing the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine from the Sweden-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing the tabloid of spreading "fake news" and undermining the global partnership to fight the pandemic.

Francesco Slossel È assurdo per almeno due motivi: è stato il primo ad essere presentato e secondo funziona con un rendimento ben maggiore!

