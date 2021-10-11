Sputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'

The developers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have lambasted The Sun's report about Russia allegedly stealing the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine from the Sweden-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing the tabloid of spreading "fake news" and undermining the global partnership to fight the pandemic.
Francesco Slossel
È assurdo per almeno due motivi: è stato il primo ad essere presentato e secondo funziona con un rendimento ben maggiore!
Earlier, the UK tabloid The Sun claimed that British security forces believe a Russian spy had stolen the formula for the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Moscow dismissed the claim, saying it wasn't backed by any evidence, and was "unscientific".
The developers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have lambasted The Sun's report about Russia allegedly stealing the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine from the Sweden-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing the tabloid of spreading "fake news" and undermining the global partnership to fight the pandemic.
UK tabloids are again pushing old fake news about “stolen” technology. #SputnikV is based on human adenoviral platform designed 7 years ago, very different from AstraZeneca vaccine, based on chimpanzee adenovirus. Lies in media undermine global partnership to fight #COVID.