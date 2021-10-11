Registration was successful!
Sputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'
Earlier, the UK tabloid The Sun claimed that British security forces believe a Russian spy had stolen the formula for the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Moscow... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
The developers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have lambasted The Sun's report about Russia allegedly stealing the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine from the Sweden-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing the tabloid of spreading "fake news" and undermining the global partnership to fight the pandemic.
13:19 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 11.10.2021)
Earlier, the UK tabloid The Sun claimed that British security forces believe a Russian spy had stolen the formula for the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Moscow dismissed the claim, saying it wasn't backed by any evidence, and was "unscientific".
The developers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have lambasted The Sun's report about Russia allegedly stealing the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine from the Sweden-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing the tabloid of spreading "fake news" and undermining the global partnership to fight the pandemic.
