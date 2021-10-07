Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Leader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase to Avoid Default
WHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out
WHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The process of approval of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the World Health Organization (WHO) is about to be sorted out following... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
world health organization (who)
world
covid-19
sputnik v
"The Sputnik V vaccine has started the process earlier this year and the process was put on hold due to the lack of some legal procedures and I am happy to say that in negotiations with the Russian Government this problem is about to be sorted about as soon as the legal procedures are finished we are able to restart the process," Simao told a virtual press conference.Last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way for the World Health Organization's approval."All barriers have been lifted as of today. We do not see any obstacles for continuing our work. This was confirmed by the WHO director general," Murashko told reporters in Geneva.Meanwhile, the developer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Gamaleya research institute, hopes that the drug will receive necessary approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of the year."I believe it will happen in the coming months, October or November. I think we will end this year with the vaccine being finally recognized by the WHO," Vladimir Gushchin, a senior researcher at the institute, said at the OPENBIO biotechnology forum earlier this week.He noted that the WHO approval is the current priority of the institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been heavily involved in the production, clinical research, and registration of Sputnik V with relevant authorities.Gushchin added that he had expected the vaccine to gain approval in September, as the WHO earlier announced, but that did not happen.Sputnik V is currently authorized for use in 70 countries with a total population of four billion people, or 50% of the world's population.
14:35 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 07.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The process of approval of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the World Health Organization (WHO) is about to be sorted out following negotiations with Moscow, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said on Thursday.
"The Sputnik V vaccine has started the process earlier this year and the process was put on hold due to the lack of some legal procedures and I am happy to say that in negotiations with the Russian Government this problem is about to be sorted about as soon as the legal procedures are finished we are able to restart the process," Simao told a virtual press conference.
Last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way for the World Health Organization's approval.
"All barriers have been lifted as of today. We do not see any obstacles for continuing our work. This was confirmed by the WHO director general," Murashko told reporters in Geneva.
"All issues have been resolved. Now the company that registers vaccines with the WHO needs to sign several documents and provide additional paperwork. It's an administrative procedure," he said.
Meanwhile, the developer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Gamaleya research institute, hopes that the drug will receive necessary approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of the year.
"I believe it will happen in the coming months, October or November. I think we will end this year with the vaccine being finally recognized by the WHO," Vladimir Gushchin, a senior researcher at the institute, said at the OPENBIO biotechnology forum earlier this week.

He noted that the WHO approval is the current priority of the institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been heavily involved in the production, clinical research, and registration of Sputnik V with relevant authorities.

Gushchin added that he had expected the vaccine to gain approval in September, as the WHO earlier announced, but that did not happen.

Sputnik V is currently authorized for use in 70 countries with a total population of four billion people, or 50% of the world's population.
Заголовок открываемого материала
