Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
An article in the British tabloid The Sun, claiming that a Russian spy stole the formula for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Moscow to use, is highly "unscientific", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The Sun published the article on 10 October, claiming the UK security services believe that a Russian spy "copied the blueprint" for the AstraZeneca COVID jab. The newspaper did not reveal the source of its claims. Nor did it clarify what evidence allegedly led the British security services to suspect Russia of stealing the formula.
world

Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'

10:03 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 11.10.2021)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The vaccine against coronavirus, developed jointly by Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, uses a viral vector to deliver DNA information – technology known for decades. However, the UK jab used a modified chimpanzee adenovirus as a delivery method, while Russia's Sputnik V vaccine uses a human adenovirus.
An article in the British tabloid The Sun, claiming that a Russian spy stole the formula for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Moscow to use, is highly "unscientific", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The Sun is a very well-known deeply unscientific newspaper. Well, we probably treat its publications as similarly unscientific".
Deputy Chief of Presidential Staff - Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya Street, Moscow - Sputnik International
Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin Spokesman
The Sun published the article on 10 October, claiming the UK security services believe that a Russian spy "copied the blueprint" for the AstraZeneca COVID jab. The newspaper did not reveal the source of its claims. Nor did it clarify what evidence allegedly led the British security services to suspect Russia of stealing the formula.
Popular comments
Except for the well-known fact that the Sputnik Vaccine was the very first CoronaVirus vaccine ever developed ---- far more likely the fascists stole RUSSIA'S vaccine formula in order to develop their own.
NthrnNYker59
11 October, 13:08 GMT1
000000
nobody should ever expect the sun or the guardian or the rest of these pathetic laughable jewish controlled filthy propaganda papers to have any worth to them
fbfar bat
11 October, 13:32 GMT
000000
