Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'

Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'

The vaccine against coronavirus, developed jointly by Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, uses a viral vector to deliver DNA... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

An article in the British tabloid The Sun, claiming that a Russian spy stole the formula for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Moscow to use, is highly "unscientific", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The Sun published the article on 10 October, claiming the UK security services believe that a Russian spy "copied the blueprint" for the AstraZeneca COVID jab. The newspaper did not reveal the source of its claims. Nor did it clarify what evidence allegedly led the British security services to suspect Russia of stealing the formula.

NthrnNYker59 Except for the well-known fact that the Sputnik Vaccine was the very first CoronaVirus vaccine ever developed ---- far more likely the fascists stole RUSSIA'S vaccine formula in order to develop their own. 1

far bat nobody should ever expect the sun or the guardian or the rest of these pathetic laughable jewish controlled filthy propaganda papers to have any worth to them

2

