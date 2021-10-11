An article in the British tabloid The Sun, claiming that a Russian spy stole the formula for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Moscow to use, is highly "unscientific", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The Sun published the article on 10 October, claiming the UK security services believe that a Russian spy "copied the blueprint" for the AstraZeneca COVID jab. The newspaper did not reveal the source of its claims. Nor did it clarify what evidence allegedly led the British security services to suspect Russia of stealing the formula.
Except for the well-known fact that the Sputnik Vaccine was the very first CoronaVirus vaccine ever developed ---- far more likely the fascists stole RUSSIA'S vaccine formula in order to develop their own.
The vaccine against coronavirus, developed jointly by Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, uses a viral vector to deliver DNA information – technology known for decades. However, the UK jab used a modified chimpanzee adenovirus as a delivery method, while Russia's Sputnik V vaccine uses a human adenovirus.
"The Sun is a very well-known deeply unscientific newspaper. Well, we probably treat its publications as similarly unscientific".
