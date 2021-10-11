https://sputniknews.com/20211011/polish-border-guards-shoot-in-air-to-force-migrants-into-belarus-minsk-says-1089840931.html

Polish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish border guard has tried to force migrants into Belarus by beating them with batons and firing warning shots into the air, the...

Only the prompt arrival of the Belarusian border forces prevented the Polish side from squeezing the group into Belarus.Last week, the Polish border patrol accused the Belarusian border patrol of firing blank cartridges toward the Polish side. Minsk disputed the claim and demanded clarification from Warsaw.Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have accused Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of Alexander Lukashenko. The president has denied the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

FeEisi Belarus can be the protector of migrants who want a better future in the EU. Belarus can provide migrants with food, water, and warm clothing for their trip to the EU. Belarus can also send border patrols to keep an eye on those abusing migrants. Migrants are the children of Merkel.

