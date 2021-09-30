Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/polish-president-signs-decree-on-prolonging-emergency-on-border-with-belarus-for-60-days-1089533916.html
Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days
Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days
Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days
2021-09-30T00:06+0000
2021-09-30T00:06+0000
belarus
europe
illegal immigrants
polish border service
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104952/78/1049527829_0:182:3537:2172_1920x0_80_0_0_74f7e30346cdf78592a90fc7cdd94471.jpg
belarus
belarus, europe, illegal immigrants, polish border service

Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days

00:06 GMT 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKAAmerican soldiers are pictured during a welcome ceremony at the Polish-German border in Olszyna, Poland on January 12, 2017
American soldiers are pictured during a welcome ceremony at the Polish-German border in Olszyna, Poland on January 12, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA
WARSAW (Sputnik) – Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed and sent to the parliament a decree on extending the state of emergency on the border with Belarus for the next 60 days, the presidential office said.
"Based on Article 230.2 of the Constitution, Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed today and sent to the speaker of the Sejm of the Polish Republic a request for the Sejm's consent to the 60-day extension of the state of emergency in some parts of the Podlaskie and Lublin voivodeships," the office said in a statement on late Wednesday.
In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have reported an influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.
Since the beginning of August, Poland has reportedly registered 9,400 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, having blocked 8,200 of those. About 1,200 illegal migrants were detained and placed in special holding centers.
© 2021 Sputnik.
