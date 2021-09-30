https://sputniknews.com/20210930/polish-president-signs-decree-on-prolonging-emergency-on-border-with-belarus-for-60-days-1089533916.html

Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days

Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days

Polish President Signs Decree on Prolonging Emergency on Border With Belarus for 60 Days

2021-09-30

"Based on Article 230.2 of the Constitution, Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed today and sent to the speaker of the Sejm of the Polish Republic a request for the Sejm's consent to the 60-day extension of the state of emergency in some parts of the Podlaskie and Lublin voivodeships," the office said in a statement on late Wednesday.In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have reported an influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.Since the beginning of August, Poland has reportedly registered 9,400 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, having blocked 8,200 of those. About 1,200 illegal migrants were detained and placed in special holding centers.

