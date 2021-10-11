https://sputniknews.com/20211011/a-little-too-fast-king-of-sweden-slams-nations-covid-19-reopening-1089827903.html

'A Little Too Fast': King of Sweden Slams Nation's COVID-19 Reopening

'A Little Too Fast': King of Sweden Slams Nation's COVID-19 Reopening

This is second time the Swedish king, who usually refrains from commenting on public matters, has criticised his nation's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T08:17+0000

2021-10-11T08:17+0000

2021-10-11T08:17+0000

news

europe

sweden

scandinavia

king carl xvi gustaf

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103864/95/1038649536_0:392:2500:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b6e957a2c14109d50a041a09e2cb9a.jpg

Offering his commentary on social events in a rare occurrence, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has argued that the reopening of Swedish society after the COVID-19 pandemic may have been too hasty.Sweden lifted nearly all restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic on 29 September, eliminating assembly limits, reduced closing times for restaurants and bars, requirements for COVID-19 passports, and remote work recommendations.According to King Carl XVI Gustaf, however, Swedes must keep in mind that the pandemic is not over yet.This is second time the Swedish king, who usually refrains from voicing his opinion on public matters, has criticised his nation's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, he said the authorities had "failed" in their approach to tackling the virus."I believe we have failed. We have a large number of people who have died, and that is terrible. It is something we all suffer together", Carl XVI Gustaf said at the time.At the beginning of 2020, Sweden pursued a markedly different COVID-19 strategy compared to the rest of the world with no lockdowns and almost no restrictions, drawing a lot of domestic and international criticism.This led to Sweden initially becoming one of the hardest-hit European countries. In total, about 1.16 million Swedes have tested positive for coronavirus, while nearly 15,000 have lost their lives, which is more than its Nordic neighbours combined. Since then, however, the situation has levelled out, with infection rates in Sweden on par with fellow Scandinavian nations.Over the past few weeks, all of the Nordic nations have drastically slashed or completely removed the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for months as part of their reopening process, citing a high vaccination rate and the necessity to jump-start the economy.

https://sputniknews.com/20201217/swedish-king-scolds-government-over-covid-19-pandemic-i-believe-we-have-failed-1081488637.html

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, europe, sweden, scandinavia, king carl xvi gustaf, covid-19